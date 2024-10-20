GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jharkhand Assembly Election: Kalpana Soren 'dares' BJP to support Sarna code, 27% quota for OBCs

Addressing an election rally in Tundi in Dhanbad district, she said the people of Jharkhand will no longer fall for the "false promises" of the BJP

Published - October 20, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Dhanbad

PTI
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren with party MP Mahua Maji during a meeting with party workers, in Ranchi, Monday, October 14, 2024.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren with party MP Mahua Maji during a meeting with party workers, in Ranchi, Monday, October 14, 2024.

Claiming that the people of Jharkhand have realised the BJP has hurt their dignity, JMM MLA Kalpana Soren on Sunday (October 20, 2024) "dared" the state's opposition party to lend support to the demands of the Sarna religious code, and 27% reservation for OBCs.

Addressing an election rally in Tundi in Dhanbad district, she said the people of Jharkhand will no longer fall for the "false promises" of the BJP.

INDIA bloc divides seats for Jharkhand election; RJD, Left parties unhappy

"If the BJP has the guts, it should stand for tribal rights such as the Sarna religious code, and recruitment policy, and 27 per cent reservation for OBCs," said Ms. Soren.

"BJP's attempt to mislead will cost it heavily as the people of Jharkhand have woken up and realised that the party has snatched their rights and hurt their dignity," she added.

Asserting that her husband, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, was fighting tirelessly for the rights of tribals, OBCs and women, she also questioned the BJP about the state's coal royalty dues of ₹1.36 lakh crore from the Centre.

Ms. Soren asserted that if it returns to power, the JMM would "take" the money from the Centre.

Jharkhand Assembly elections: NDA announces seat-sharing arrangement

She listed the social welfare schemes announced by the JMM-led government and said Hemant Soren was the first chief minister of the state who thought about women's empowerment.

Polling in the state will be held on November 13 and November 20, and the votes will be counted on November 23.

Published - October 20, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.