Jharkhand Assembly election: Hemant Soren, wife Kalpana Soren, brother Basant Soren and other candidates file papers

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president and State Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren and younger brother Basant Soren filed their nomination papers from Barhait, Gandey and Dumka Assembly seats, respectively, for the upcoming election.

Many other candidates of the INDIA (Indian National Inclusive, Developmental Alliance) bloc and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) blocs also filed their nomination followed by public meetings in both camps.

Congress candidate Ajoy Kumar, who had complained against Odisha Governor Raghubar Das for allegedly campaigning for his daughter-in-law Purnima Das by writing a letter to Election Commission (EC), also filed his nomination papers from Jamshedpur East.

Over 30 candidates filed their papers with the prominent names among them, including Congress candidate Sukhdeo Bhagat from Lohardaga seat, JMM candidate Deepak Birua from Majhgaon seat, JMM candidate Rabindra Nath Mahato and Jharkhand Assembly Speaker from Nala, BJP candidate C.P. Singh from Ranchi, BJP’s Meera Munda (wife of former CM Arjun Munda) from Potka, Janata Dal (United) leader Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur West. BJP candidate and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri also filed the papers from Chandankiyari seat.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Janardhan Paswan filed his nomination papers from Chatra. LJP(RV) president and Union Minister Chirag Paswan addressed a public meeting in support of the party candidate. Many Assembly constituencies where the candidates filed their nomination papers on Thursday would go for voting in the second phase, including the seat of Mr. Hemant, Ms. Kalpana and Mr. Basant Soren.

The first phase of polling will take place on November 13, while the second phase is on November 20. Counting of votes will be on November 23. Friday is the last date to file nomination for the first phase of polling.

Soon after filing the nomination, Mr. Hemant told the media that BJP leaders from other States are “migratory people” who will “vanish” after the results.

“I have filed my nomination paper from Barhait today, which is part of the election process and these migrant leaders who are roaming in Jharkhand will vanish after the poll results. It is not important for me to react to the statement of every BJP leader,” Mr. Hemant said.

Ms. Kalpana Soren after filing the nomination expressed confidence claiming that once again she will win the Gandey seat.

Attacking the Jharkhand government, Union Minister and party in-charge of Jharkhand election Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the JMM, Congress and RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) are more dangerous than cyclone Dana. He said this during a rally organised after the nomination of the candidates at Harmu ground in Ranchi.

In Jamshedpur, another NDA rally was organised where Assam Chief Minister and co-in-charge of Jharkhand election Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Soren-led government.

“For the politics of appeasement, the JMM government has worked only in the interest of the infiltrators and encroachers. When the BJP government is formed, we will selectively throw out all the infiltrators from the State. BJP does what it says, just like we gave government jobs without any corruption in Assam, Haryana and other States, we will give government jobs to 1.5 lakh youth in Jharkhand too,” Mr. Sarma said.

According to the affidavit, Ms. Kalpana Soren is richer than Mr. Hemant Soren and her assets increased manifold over the last five years between 2019 to 2024. In 2019-20, she filed her income tax return of ₹38,77,700 and in 2022-23 it went up to ₹81,48,060. In 2023-24, she filed IT returns worth ₹71,90,760.

Similarly, in 2019-20, Mr. Hemant filed the IT return of ₹8,08,310 whereas in 2022-2023 it was ₹28,27,040 and in 2023-24, he showed an income of ₹22,73,330.

