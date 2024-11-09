Indian tax structure designed to loot poor: Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (November 9, 2024) launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, saying its tax structure is designed to “loot the poor”.

“Indian tax structure is to loot the poor. Adani pays taxes equivalent to you. Dharavi land, worth ₹1 lakh crore, is being handed over to him,” Mr. Gandhi alleged while addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad.

He also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging, “PM Modi travels in seaplanes, goes inside the sea, but the poor and women bear the brunt of price rise.”

Mr. Gandhi further alleged that Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) constitute 90% of India's population, but they are not represented in Government institutions.

“We will give to the poor funds equivalent to the debt of capitalists waived by PM Modi,” said Mr. Gandhi.

