India not ‘dharmshala’ where anyone can settle: Shivraj in Jharkhand

Published - November 09, 2024 12:14 pm IST - Ranchi/Jamshedpur

The Union Agriculture Minister warns of “State-sponsored infiltration” in Jharkhand and vows to protect land and citizens

PTI

Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Asserting that “State-sponsored infiltration” was a serious threat to Jharkhand, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday (November 8, 2024) said India was not a ‘dharmshala’ where anyone can come and settle.

Addressing an election rally in Ranchi, he accused the JMM-led ruling coalition of “patronising infiltrators” and alleged that they were coming to the State, marrying tribal women by “trapping them in the web of illusion”.

BJP purchases MLAs when it fails to form govt, alleges Tejashwi

“India is not a dharmshala where anyone can come and settle. Foreign infiltrators pose a grave threat to Jharkhand. This country is ours — our land, water, forests, rivers, mountains, and fields. We will not let anyone else take those from us,” he said.

“The JMM-led alliance considers these intruders as its vote bank. In their greed for votes, they are protecting them, getting them enrolled on the voters’ list, and helping them get Aadhaar and ration cards. The situation is such that the tribal population in Santhal Parganas has come down from 44% to 28%,” he claimed.

Issue of infiltration in Santhal Pargana was raised, Hemant did not listen: Champai Soren

Mr. Chouhan said if the BJP is voted to power in the State, a citizenship register will be made and the infiltrators will be ousted.

Addressing the BJP's women's conference in East Singhbhum district, he accused the JMM-led government of not implementing the PM Awas Yojana properly in the State.

BJP fixes its agenda by targeting particular community: Jharkhand CM Soren

He said that if the scheme was implemented properly, women would have gotten pucca houses by now. “BJP will build pucca houses for the women who are still living in kutcha houses,” Mr. Chouhan said.

He also alleged corruption of ₹5,000 crores in the piped water scheme Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Yojana. “The government started giving women ₹1,000 per month only when the election was approaching,” he said.

Mr. Chouhan said women would be provided ₹2,100 per month under if the BJP is voted to power in the State.

Polling will be held in Jharkhand on November 13 and 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

