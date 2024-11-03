INDIA bloc demands strict action from ECI against Assam CM for ‘inflammatory and divisive speeches’

The leaders of the INDIA bloc on Saturday (November 2, 2024) wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand to take immediate strictest action against the "inflammatory and divisive speeches" being given by Assam CM and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election rally in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter to Electoral Officer, the INDIA bloc leaders said that Mr. Sarma targeted Muslim minorities in his speech delivered on November 1 in Sarath, Jharkhand.

The INDIA bloc leaders said that the speech given by Mr. Sarma is an example of the divisive politics being promoted by him and his party, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

ADVERTISEMENT

“It clearly establish that by stoking the flames of hatred and resentment, Sarma seeks to polarize the electorate and consolidate power for his agenda,” the letter said.”

“In the election speech makes it obvious that through his inflammatory speeches, laden with prejudice and discrimination and replete with divisive language, Sarma is trying to ignite social unrest and jeopardize the election process,” the letter said.

They stated that his speech not only undermines the democratic process but also is against the fundamental structure of Constitution

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our party is apprehensive that extremist ideologies and hate crimes can happen as a direct result of the toxic environment created by such rhetoric of Himanta Biswa Sarma. Clearly, the BJP and Sarma want to focus on divisive issues to divert attention from the real problems facing our state, especially in light of the total failure of the Central Government led by the BJP in controlling inflation and rising unemployment rates in the country,” the letter said.

INDIA bloc ready to move against Himanta Biswa Sarma

“Condemning Sarma’s speech, the INDIA bloc leaders urged the Election Commission to take strong action against him. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha condemns such rhetoric unequivocally and we feel that it is essential to hold those who engage in hate speech be held accountable for their actions. The Election Commission must take very strong action against his hateful and divisive words and legal frameworks should be strengthened to address hate speech and incitement to violence,” the letter said.

“If no action is taken by the Commission in the next 24 hours, we will be constrained to move to appropriate legal forums for legal remedy in which the Commission will then have to explain its failure to constrain this highly deplorable action of Himanta Biswa Sarma,” it added.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma dismissed the allegations made by the INDIA bloc leaders and said that talking about Hindus doesn't mean targeting Muslims.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.