GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INDIA bloc demands strict action from ECI against Assam CM for ‘inflammatory and divisive speeches’

If no action is taken by the Election Commission in the next 24 hours, INDIA bloc will move to appropriate legal forums for legal remedy

Updated - November 03, 2024 05:35 pm IST - Ranchi

ANI
Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand BJP Election co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks to the media, in Ranchi on Saturday.

Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand BJP Election co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks to the media, in Ranchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The leaders of the INDIA bloc on Saturday (November 2, 2024) wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand to take immediate strictest action against the "inflammatory and divisive speeches" being given by Assam CM and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election rally in the state.

In the letter to Electoral Officer, the INDIA bloc leaders said that Mr. Sarma targeted Muslim minorities in his speech delivered on November 1 in Sarath, Jharkhand.

In Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand, Hindus are becoming outsiders, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

The INDIA bloc leaders said that the speech given by Mr. Sarma is an example of the divisive politics being promoted by him and his party, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

“It clearly establish that by stoking the flames of hatred and resentment, Sarma seeks to polarize the electorate and consolidate power for his agenda,” the letter said.”

“In the election speech makes it obvious that through his inflammatory speeches, laden with prejudice and discrimination and replete with divisive language, Sarma is trying to ignite social unrest and jeopardize the election process,” the letter said.

Complaints lodged against Assam CM for hate speech 

They stated that his speech not only undermines the democratic process but also is against the fundamental structure of Constitution

“Our party is apprehensive that extremist ideologies and hate crimes can happen as a direct result of the toxic environment created by such rhetoric of Himanta Biswa Sarma. Clearly, the BJP and Sarma want to focus on divisive issues to divert attention from the real problems facing our state, especially in light of the total failure of the Central Government led by the BJP in controlling inflation and rising unemployment rates in the country,” the letter said.

INDIA bloc ready to move against Himanta Biswa Sarma

“Condemning Sarma’s speech, the INDIA bloc leaders urged the Election Commission to take strong action against him. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha condemns such rhetoric unequivocally and we feel that it is essential to hold those who engage in hate speech be held accountable for their actions. The Election Commission must take very strong action against his hateful and divisive words and legal frameworks should be strengthened to address hate speech and incitement to violence,” the letter said.

“If no action is taken by the Commission in the next 24 hours, we will be constrained to move to appropriate legal forums for legal remedy in which the Commission will then have to explain its failure to constrain this highly deplorable action of Himanta Biswa Sarma,” it added.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma dismissed the allegations made by the INDIA bloc leaders and said that talking about Hindus doesn't mean targeting Muslims.

Published - November 03, 2024 05:19 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.