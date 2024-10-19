INDIA bloc announces seat sharing arrangement in Jharkhand

The INDIA (Indian National Inclusive, Developmental Alliance) bloc on Saturday (October 19, 2024) announced the seat among the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and left parties in Jharkhand.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren made the formal announcement stating that JMM and Congress will contest on 70 seats and on the remaining 11 seats RJD and left parties will contest. Mr. Soren was accompanied by Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir in Ranchi.

On Friday (October 18, 2024), National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of Jharkhand announced its seat sharing arrangements which included BJP contesting in 68 seats, AJSU in 10, Janata Dal (United) 2 and Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) given 1 seat.

Sharing the information Mr. Soren told the media in Ranchi, “Every political party is doing their preparation for the Assembly election and people are keen to know which party will contest on how many seats. We INDIA bloc have taken this election seriously and every aspect is being scrutinized. This election left parties are also part of our alliance. Out of 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand, JMM and Congress will contest 70 seats whereas in the remaining 11 seats, RJD and left parties will contest.”

In the 2019 assembly election, JMM contested on 43 and won 30 seats, Congress contested on 31 and won 16 seats whereas RJD contested on 7 seats but won only one seat.

With the merger of Marxist Coordination Committee (MCC) in CPI(ML), the left party had demanded more seats as being the part of the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand. At present Bagodar seat is represented by Vinod Kumar Singh of CPI-ML who is supporting Soren’s government.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are in Ranchi today and scheduled to hold talks with Mr. Soren over the assembly seats and candidates. Mr. Gandhi is in the state capital of Ranchi to attend Samvidhan Samman Sammelan.

Asked about the exact number of seat sharing between the allies, Mr. Soren said, “At present we have only decided the number of seats and other information regarding the exact seat would be shared soon. At present, I cannot share much information because some of our partners are not present right now. Once they are here we will share all the information be it the number of seats, candidates and assembly constituencies.”

According to the sources CPI-ML is eyeing on Dhanwar, Bagodar, Nirsa Sindri and Jamua seat where the party has a support base. Similarly, RJD is eyeing Manika, Bhawnathpur, Garhwa, Jamua, Jarmundi and Chatra.

Meanwhile the Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 19, reportedly directed the state government to remove Anurag Gupta from the position of Acting Director General of Police (DGP) with immediate effect, the sources said.