In Sarna-dominated districts, Sangh Parivar campaigns for BJP on promise of NRC

Inside the Birsa Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir of Khunti district’s Salehatu village, about a dozen schoolteachers or Acharyas gather to pick up their share of pink pamphlets that will eventually end up in homes across Adivasi villages surrounding the school. The pamphlets are printed by the Lok Jagran Manch, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), formed to raise voter awareness. The school where the pamphlets are being prepared for distribution, has been set up and is run by the Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra (VKK), another affiliate of the Sangh Parivar.

In Gumla district, adjacent to Khunti, Khedu Nayak, a ground worker of the VKK, is readying the same pink pamphlets for panchayat-level meetings, from where each village head will be tasked to distribute it to households in their respective villages.

From going door-to-door with these pamphlets to mobilising schoolteachers for outreach, the Sangh Parivar is going all out to canvass votes in Sarna-dominated districts across South Jharkhand on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party as the region is set to vote in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election this November 13.

While the pamphlets do not mention the party to vote for by name, it asks voters to pick the party that “promises an National Register of Citizens [NRC] to identify infiltrators”, and is committed to “punish those responsible for Love Jihad”, “respects Indian culture, religion and protects religious places”, and “works against religious conversion and cow slaughter”.

These are talking points BJP leaders have been hitting on the campaign trail, but their party’s manifesto does not explicitly mention the promise of an NRC and frames the issue of “Love Jihad” as a matter of law and order and women’s safety in the State.

Fourteen of the State’s 28 ST-reserved seats fall under five districts of South Jharkhand – Gumla, Khunti, Seraikella-Kharsawan, East and West Singbhum – all of which have a largely Scheduled Tribe population. Among the ST population in these districts, around 73% follow Sarna religion or indigenous tribal faith systems and have marked themselves as followers of “Other” religions in the 2011 Census. Of these 14 seats, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress had won 12 in the 2019 Assembly election. The BJP had won the other two seats in Khunti district.

For decades now, the VKK has been embedded in Adivasi villages of these districts, helping them build roads, schools, and temples – with the objective of driving the messaging of their motto – Tu, Mai Ek Rakt (You and I have the same blood). The principal resistance they have faced has come from Sarna-centric outfits such as the Kendriya Sarna Samiti, which insists that Sarna predated Hinduism and is distinct from it, accusing the Sangh Parivar of trying to subsume their indigenous identity within that of Sanatana Dharma – equating it with missionaries engaged in “converting tribals”.

Lepo Munda, 61, who retired as contract para teacher at a government school last year, is among the foot soldiers of the VKK in Khunti distributing the pamphlets. “For a lot of us, Sarna is distinct from and part of Sanatana Dharma at the same time. For centuries now, we have had familiarity and similarities with Hindu culture, and celebrated festivals like Durga puja.” He continued, “If Adivasis can be Christians, why can they not be Hindus?”

In Gumla district, Khedu Nayak said, “We have already held meetings with panchayats governing about 61 Adivasi villages in our division. The message is simple – vote for the ones who will protect Adivasis by taking care of Bangladeshi infiltrators.”

A senior BJP campaign leader in Potka Assembly constituency of the West Singbhum district said, “There is not much of Muslim population in these areas. But driving this message is important to show that we are on the side of the Adivasis in protecting them from dangers of demographic changes. The Santhal Pargana issue is meant to be a cautionary tale for the Adivasi voters in the South.”

These efforts come even as the JMM and Congress have been trying to court Sarna voters in this region with policies like building boundary walls for Sarna sthals, the promise of pushing for a Sarna religion column in national censuses and implementing land records as surveyed in 1932. But this has not been enough to get outfits like the KSS to throw their weight behind them.

“Church leaders have been asking their parishioners to support the JMM to protect their religious freedom. This does not bode well for us,” said Handu Bhagat, a longtime KSS activist in Gumla, whose daughter, Nisha Bhagat, has filed nomination papers to contest against the BJP and the JMM with a ticket from Jairam Mahto’s Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) party.

“Neither the JMM, nor the BJP has worked for the protection of Adivasi identity in Jharkhand, their leaderships have looted land for personal use and have only made tall promises on Sarna code,” Ms. Bhagat said.

