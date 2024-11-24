 />

Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on November 28

Hemant Soren resigned as the Chief Minister before staking claim to form the government, party leaders said

Updated - November 24, 2024 05:21 pm IST - Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses a press conference after the INDIA bloc won in the state Assembly elections, in Ranchi on November 23, 2024

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses a press conference after the INDIA bloc won in the state Assembly elections, in Ranchi on November 23, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

JMM leader Hemant Soren on Sunday met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and staked claim to form the government, soon after leaders of the INDIA bloc in the State unanimously elected him as the legislature party leader. The Governor has made him working Chief Minister till the new government, while the oath-taking ceremony will be on November 28.

He resigned as the Chief Minister before staking claim to form the government, party leaders said.

Also read | All-round show helps JMM-led INDIA bloc win with increased majority

Speaking to reporters after meeting Gangwar, Mr. Soren said, "I have staked claim to form the government, and have handed over support letter of alliance partners to the governor. He invited us to form the government. The swearing in ceremony will be held on November 28." In a stunning comeback, Hemant Soren's JMM-led alliance on Saturday stormed to power in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member Assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA which managed only 24 seats.

The majority mark in the State Assembly is 41 seats.

Mr. Soren will be sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000.

Jharkhand election results 2024: ‘Infiltration’ rhetoric falls flat, BJP-led NDA loses 27 of the 28 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes in Jharkhand

Published - November 24, 2024 05:11 pm IST

