 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Hemant Soren thanks people of Jharkhand on JMM-led alliance’s grand victory

The Chief Minister also thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says the loss in Jharkhand is deeply painful

Published - November 23, 2024 11:03 pm IST - Ranchi

Amit Bhelari
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses a press conference after the INDIA bloc won in the state Assembly elections, in Ranchi on November 23, 2024

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses a press conference after the INDIA bloc won in the state Assembly elections, in Ranchi on November 23, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday thanked the people of Jharkhand after the grand victory of his Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance in the State Assembly polls.

Accompanied by his wife Kalpana Soren and other leaders of alliance parties and clad in a grey tracksuit, Mr. Soren addressed the media at his official residence. He expressed his gratitude to the public and also reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulatory message, saying, “I thank him as well.”

Also read | Jharkhand Assembly results: Women kin of top politicians fare badly; two ex-CMs’ wives lose

In a message posted on social media platform X at around 4:45 p.m., Mr. Modi said, “I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people’s issues and working for the state. I also congratulate the JMM-led alliance for their performance in the state.”

Mr. Soren said that the people of Jharkhand trusted the INDIA bloc and participated in the festival of democracy. “I assure the people of Jharkhand that in the coming days, I will not let your trust down. The people of Jharkhand have proved the very essence of democracy that is unity in diversity, brotherhood, harmony. The people of the country will take the message which has come out from this election very seriously,” he said.

Jharkhand Assembly 2024: Who are the key winners and losers?

JMM supporters celebrate

As he was addressing the media, Mr. Soren’s supporters were shouting the slogan Dekho Dekho Sher Aaya (Look, the lion is here). JMM workers were bursting firecrackers inside and outside the CM’s house.

Mr. Soren further said, “My heartfelt thanks to everyone for the good wishes I am receiving from across the country. Like 2019, I would again request everyone that if you are coming to meet me, then instead of a bouquet, give me a book [as present]. While I was in jail, I got a lot of time to read the books that you all had gifted me. Thank you everyone for this.”

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Gulam Ahmed Mir and RJD’s Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav were present at the joint briefing. Besides the media, many members of the public also had entered his residence to get a glimpse of Mr. Soren and his victory address.

Jharkhand polls: ‘Bangladeshi infiltration’ rhetoric fails as INDIA bloc records big win in Santhal Pargana region

Ms. Soren also said, “The JMM-led alliance’s historic victory is the result of the strength and trust given by the people of Jharkhand. Their support has given us more strength to build a new Jharkhand. Together we will make Jharkhand one of the leading States of the country.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma ‘deeply pained’

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was the BJP election in-charge for Jharkhand, on Saturday said that the party’s loss was “deeply painful”.

In a message on X, he said, “The loss in Jharkhand is deeply painful for me personally, even though we secured victory in all five by-elections in Assam. I have witnessed the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our karyakartas in Jharkhand, who gave their all in this election. We fought with a vision to protect the state from infiltration and to lead it on the path of development, fulfilling the aspirations of students and youth. However, we must humbly accept the mandate of the people, for that is the true essence of democracy. In these challenging times, we will stand firmly with our karyakartas, offering them unwavering support and solidarity.”

Mr. Sarma added that the JMM and its allies had secured an impressive victory in Jharkhand and expressed his “heartfelt congratulations” to Mr. Soren and his entire team on the achievement. He also said that he was confident that under leadership of Mr. Soren, Jharkhand would embark on a path of progress and development.

Published - November 23, 2024 11:03 pm IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand Mukti Morcha / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.