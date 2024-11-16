 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hemant Soren conspiring to give reservation to Muslims through backdoor: Shah

Amit Shah accuses Hemant Soren of conspiring with Congress to provide reservations to Muslims, vows BJP intervention

Updated - November 16, 2024 03:47 pm IST - Dumka (Jharkhand)

PTI
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Dumka on November 16, 2024. Videograb: X/@AmitShah

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Dumka on November 16, 2024. Videograb: X/@AmitShah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (November 16, 2024) attacked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren saying he is “conspiring to provide reservations to Muslims through backdoor channels with the help of [the] Congress” and warned that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would thwart any such attempt.

He also held Mr. Soren “responsible” for the declining tribal population.

“Hemant Soren is trying to provide reservations to Muslims through backdoor with the support from Congress. I warn that BJP will not allow any such plans of Hemant Soren and Rahul Gandhi to succeed,” Mr. Shah said addressing a rally at Jharkhand’s Dumka.

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Credibility biggest asset of any political outfit, BJP never compromises with it, claims Rajnath

He alleged that the Jharkhand Government is patronising infiltration for vote bank and said “Hemant Soren is responsible for declining tribal population as he is allowing infiltrators to enter Jharkhand and marry tribal women. They are snatching tribal land here which will not be allowed.” Shah said former PM Manmohan Singh gave ₹84,000 crore to Jharkhand in 10 years, whereas PM Modi gave ₹3.90 lakh crore to the State.

“Hemant Soren indulged in corruption and loot of funds but will be bid adieu on November 23. Greed of power forced Hemant Soren to sit “on lap” of RJD-Cong which “opposed” creation of Jharkhand,” he added.

Jharkhand Assembly polls: Congress will not win even five seats, says Amit Shah

Mr. Shah promised that the BJP after being voted to power will set up so many industries so that not a single youth would be required to migrate to other places in search of livelihood.

He the BJP Government will ensure rehabilitation plans first before displacing people for projects.

He claimed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime, Jharkhand was freed from Naxalism and whatever is remaining will be eradicated by March 2025.

Published - November 16, 2024 03:30 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / national politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.