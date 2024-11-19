Hemant Soren-Congress government wants to turn Ranchi into Karachi, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

A day ahead of the second phase of polling in Jharkhand, Union Minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) said the Hemant Soren-led alliance government had been trying to turn “Ranchi into Karachi”, and districts such as Dumka, Sahibganj and Deoghar into Bangladesh.

Mr. Singh also said that women who wear burqa should be allowed to vote only after verification of their identities.

The Union Minister for Textiles further launched a sharp attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for spreading “hate in society and dividing voters on communal lines”.

“Hemant Soren and the Congress have been trying to turn Ranchi into Karachi, and districts like Dumka, Sahibganj and Deoghar into Bangladesh. The Congress and its allies want to divide us. Voters should think about the future of their children and the honour of their daughters-in-law and daughters before casting their vote in Jharkhand,” Mr. Singh told mediapersons at the Patna airport on Tuesday.

He added that the Soren government had “failed” to maintain law and order in the State and also to protect cultural and religious identity. “The Soren government has also been responsible for the dwindling population of Hindus in the State,” he alleged.

The BJP MP from Begusarai further appealed to people in Jharkhand that women wearing burqa should be subjected to “verification” for electoral transparency. “Unlike Hindu religious leaders, the minority community religious leaders and preachers spread hatred in society,” Mr. Singh said.

Polling for 38 Assembly seats in the second phase is scheduled to take place in Jharkhand on November 20. The first phase on November 13 covered 43 Assembly constituencies.

‘Divisive Congress’

Mr Singh further alleged that the Congress and its allies divided people in society. “They talk about love-jihad but their basic motive is to divide voters of the majority community. People of the State must not allow this to happen,” Mr. Singh said.

Asked about Mr. Kharge likening the BJP-RSS to “poison” recently while campaigning in Sangli in Maharashtra, the Minister said, “Although he [Mr. Kharge] is a puppet in the Congress, he should not use such unparliamentary and derogatory words. In fact, Congress leaders use poisonous words in their speech with a motive to divide voters on communal lines.”

Expressing concern over the recent reports of religious conversions in Buxar, Begusarai and other districts of Bihar, Mr. Singh said: “Why are the leaders of the Congress and the RJD maintaining a stoic silence on such activities carried out by missionaries? Action must be taken against preachers indulging in such activities. Why is Tejashwi Yadav (Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly from the Rashtriya Janata Dal) keeping mum over this?”

Recently, a section of media had reported that some local pastors in Buxar district had converted a few Hindu women to Christianity. “The State government should look into whether Hindus are opting for Christianity or being forcibly converted. Most of those being converted are poor Hindus,” Mr. Singh said.