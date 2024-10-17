Hemant influencing cases for poll benefits, says BJP’s Babulal Marandi in letter to EC

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi on Wednesday (October 16) wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar to transfer two police cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging that Chief Minister Hemant Soren was influencing the cases to “extort money” in the run-up to the Assembly election.

A copy of the letter was sent to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jharkhand Ravi Kumar.

“It is informed that two FIRs bearing case no. 507, date 6.10.2024 and FIR case no. 508, date 6.10.2024 have been registered by Pandra O.P. (Sukhdeo Nagar P.S.) on the allegation of duping government officials by a fraud named Sujit Kumar, a purported lawyer, fraudulently by claiming to manage investigation conducted by Enforcement Directorate (ED),” Mr. Marandi wrote.

“It is learnt that the investigating officer and other police officials associated with the probe are using this case as a tool to extort huge amounts of money from several government officials and for implicating Opposition political parties on the instruction of very senior government officials. The same is being controlled by the Chief Minister and his associates directly,” he added.

The leader alleged that the money is being used for election purposes. He said several government officials under scanner are being threatened to manage voting during the polls.

“The police have illegally detained two persons, namely Sanjeev Pandey and the lawyer Sujit Kumar, since 5.10.2024 and have been hiding them at different police stations namely Jagannath P.S, Sukhdev Nagar P.S and Namkum P.S. The same is being done to coerce and pressurise them to tender false statements before magistrate,” Mr. Marandi said.

On October 10, the Enforcement Directorate had searched multiple premises in Ranchi and Dhanbad in connection with a land scam and extortion case. The premises - linked to three Circle Officers, a District Transport Officer, a lawyer, and a land broker among others - were searched based on an FIR registered by the Pandra police in Ranchi.

“Considering grave situation wherein, the present incumbent government has made a two FIRs as their tools to influence and control several government officials to extort money for using them into election and to manage the votes, it is requested that immediate measures be taken to transfer the investigation from the police/Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to the CBI so that the elections can be conducted in fair and proper manner,” the BJP leader said.