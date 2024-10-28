GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Congress Jharkhand unit working president Manash Sinha joins BJP

Manash Sinha was welcomed into the saffron party by Jharkhand BJP working president Ravindra Rai and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Updated - October 28, 2024 12:25 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Manash Sinha’s experience would be utilised at the state level to strengthen BJP and win elections. File

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Manash Sinha’s experience would be utilised at the state level to strengthen BJP and win elections. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Jharkhand Congress working president Manash Sinha on Monday (October 28, 2024) joined BJP ahead of the assembly polls.

He was welcomed into the saffron party by Jharkhand BJP working president Ravindra Rai and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also BJP's state election co-incharge, during a ceremony at the party's headquarters.

Jharkhand Assembly polls: BJP releases second list, Gamaliyal Hembrom will contest against Hemant Soren in Barhait

"I have served the Congress party and held different posts for the past 27 years. But, there is no respect left for dedicated workers in the party. So, I decided to join the BJP," Mr. Sinha said after joining the saffron camp.

Mr. Sinha said he resigned from all posts of the Congress party.

The Assam Chief Minister alleged that there is no importance to the workers in the Congress, who dedicated their lives to the party.

He said Mr. Sinha's experience would be utilised at the state level to strengthen the party and win elections.

Mr. Sarma alleged that poll tickets in the Congress party are given on three parameters — first offer funds to the party, second be associated with reputed families of MLA, MP or Minister and third abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On a question about JMM's demand for the removal of Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Mr. Sarma said that this might be the first time when a ruling party is demanding for an officer's removal.

Jharkhand assembly elections 2024: BJP leader Sita Soren breaks down over Congress Minister's derogatory remarks

"The officer has been appointed by the ruling government. Now, it is demanding his removal. Actually, they wanted the officer to help them politically but it is not happening," Mr. Sarma said.

The ruling JMM in Jharkhand wrote to the Election Commission on Sunday (October 28, 2024) and demanded the removal of Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officers, alleging that they were working in favour of the BJP.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled on November 13 and November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

Published - October 28, 2024 12:24 pm IST

