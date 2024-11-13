 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Jharkhand first phase of polling LIVE updates: Voting takes place for 43 seats

Former CM is contesting on a BJP ticket for the first time, while six State Cabinet Ministers are also among 683 candidates in the first phase

Published - November 13, 2024 06:21 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Election officials with EVMs and other election materials on the eve of the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, at Morhabadi Grounds in Ranchi, on November 12, 2024.

Election officials with EVMs and other election materials on the eve of the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, at Morhabadi Grounds in Ranchi, on November 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Voting for the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held on November 13, 2024. Of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the State, 43 will vote while the rest will go to polls on November 20. In the first phase, the keenly watched contests are for the seats of Seraikella, Ranchi, Jamshedpur West, Jaganathpur and Jamshedpur East. 

Also read | Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024: Key dates and candidates

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Champai Soren is contesting from Seraikella. Jamshedpur East will see a faceoff between Congress’ Ajoy Kumar, who once served as the SP of Jamshedpur, and Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and current Odisha Governor Raghubar Das.

Also read: JMM manifesto | Congress manifesto | BJP manifesto

Campaigning ended for phase-I of Jharkhand Assembly elections on November 11, 2024. During the campaign, the BJP had claimed the JMM coalition government was allowing “Bangladeshi infiltrators” into Jharkhand, changing the demography in tribal areas, a charge denied by the INDIA bloc. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Mr. Kharge had raised the issue of caste census.

Here are the live updates

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024: Key dates and candidates

The ​Election Commission Of India (ECI) on October 15, 2024 announced​ the schedule for the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand. ​According to the polling schedule​, Jharkhand will vote in two phases, with 43 constituencies going to the polls on November 13, and 38 constituencies on November 20. The votes for both Assembly elections will be counted on November 23.

  • November 12, 2024 17:59
    Congress releases manifesto, promises caste-based census, free power

    The Congress on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) released its manifesto for the Jharkhand assembly elections promising 250 units of free electricity, caste-based census and filling up of all vacant government posts within a year. 

    The manifesto, unveiled by party manifesto committee chairman Bandhu Tirkey, focused on seven promises including the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy and implementation of Sarna religious code of the tribals.

    The manifesto was released a day before the first phase of polling for 43 of the total 81 seats of the state.

    “The manifesto promises free electricity up to 250 units to poor as against 200 units at present. We will fill up all vacant government posts in a year,” Tirkey said.

    He said, “Keeping in mind the interests of the tribals in Jharkhand, the Manifesto Committee held a Chaupal in every district and interacted with the public. We made every effort to ensure that our manifesto is for the common people.” -- PTI

  • November 12, 2024 17:30
    Modi calls for double-engine government in Jharkhand, says development in the State is his priority

    As the campaign for the first phase of polling in the Jharkhand Assembly election ends on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP workers during the party’s ‘ mera booth sabse mazboot‘ (my booth is the strongest) programme in Ranchi.

    During the address, he accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress of only thinking about “power and money” and not caring about the common man. He also said family oriented parties are not only corrupt but are also the “biggest wall” in the path of talented youth. 

  • November 12, 2024 17:29
    Congress-JMM pitting OBC sub-castes against each other, alleges PM Modi in Bokaro rally

    Alleging that the Congress-JMM coalition wanted to divide OBCs by pitting sub-castes against each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 10, 2024) told an election rally in Jharkhand ‘ek rahoge toh safe rahoge’ (be united to be safe).

    Addressing the rally in Bokaro ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, Mr. Modi claimed that till there was no unity between OBCs, tribals and Dalits, the Congress kept forming governments at the Centre.

  • November 12, 2024 17:28
    Copy of Constitution shown by Rahul Gandhi fake, claims Amit Shah at rally

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (November 9, 2024) accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting and making a mockery of the Constitution by showing a “fake” copy of it. Mr. Shah also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will never allow the Congress to implement reservations for minorities.

    “Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of the Constitution. He was exposed two days back. Someone got a copy of the Constitution he has shown. The Constitution of India was written on the cover of that copy which was void of any content....Don’t make a mockery of the Constitution. It is a question of faith and trust. By waving a fake copy of the Constitution, you have insulted B.R. Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly. The Congress party has made the Constitution a mockery,” Mr. Shah alleged addressing a BJP rally in Palamu.

  • November 12, 2024 17:27
    Issue of infiltration in Santhal Pargana was raised, Hemant did not listen: Champai Soren

    Champai Soren, a former loyalist of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), says that he is determined to devote the remainder of his political career to deal with the issue of “infiltration” in Santhal Pargana. Mr. Soren, who was the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for about five months while Hemant Soren was in jail for a money-laundering case, said that several decisions taken when he was in power have now been put on hold. He says he joined the BJP as he was sure that he could work on the “infiltration” issue.

  • November 12, 2024 17:26
    INDIA bloc protecting the Constitution while BJP-RSS wants to destroy it, says Rahul Gandhi

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his first public meeting in Jharkhand for the Assembly election, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for attempting to “snatch the land, forest and water” of tribals. He also accused the BJP of destroying the Indian Constitution, while promising to protect the rights of the tribals.

    Mr. Gandhi addressed two public meetings in support of INDIA bloc candidates in the Simdega and Lohardaga Assembly seats.

  • November 12, 2024 17:26
    People want Hemant Soren to return to power: Kalpana Soren

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren and wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren is one of the party’s star campaigners and is not leaving a single stone unturned to ensure the victory of INDIA bloc candidates. 

    In a very short span of time, Ms. Soren has turned out to be a mature politician and kept the party united at the time when it was required the most, when her husband was behind the bars in an alleged money laundering case. She has addressed over 400 rallies after she made her debut in politics in May. 

  • November 12, 2024 17:24
    INDIA bloc manifesto offers more freebies to counter BJP

    The INDIA bloc on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) jointly launched its manifesto Nyay Patra for the Jharkhand Assembly election in Ranchi.

    The Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance manifesto was released in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and representatives of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

    The manifesto talks about seven guarantees — 1932 Khatiyan, social justice, Maiya Samman Yojna, food security, employment and health security, education and farmer welfare.

  • November 12, 2024 17:23
    Kolhan region set to decide the BJP’s fate in Jharkhand poll

    With just ten days to go for the first phase of Jharkhand’s Assembly election, the southern Kolhan region could be pivotal to the fate of both major parties in the State.

    The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is eager to repeat its 2019 success, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying hard to make inroads into a region where it was completely wiped out in the last Assembly election.

    Former Chief Minister Champai Soren could prove to be an agent of change. As a veteran JMM leader, he has won the Saraikela seat six times; earlier this year, however, he switched loyalties to the BJP, potentially changing political equations in the region.

  • November 12, 2024 17:22
    In Jharkhand poll manifesto, BJP vows to implement UCC but exempt tribals

    The BJP vowed to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand if voted to power in the State, but promised to keep tribals out of its ambit, according to the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly election.

    The manifesto, or Sankalp Patra, was released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (November 3, 2024). It has 25 resolutions, and includes a number of freebies.

    “We will bring the Uniform Civil Code [UCC] to Jharkhand and let me assure you that tribals will not be affected at all,” Mr. Shah said.

Published - November 13, 2024 06:21 am IST

Related Topics

Live news / Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.