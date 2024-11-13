Voting for the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held on November 13, 2024. Of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the State, 43 will vote while the rest will go to polls on November 20. In the first phase, the keenly watched contests are for the seats of Seraikella, Ranchi, Jamshedpur West, Jaganathpur and Jamshedpur East.

Also read | Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024: Key dates and candidates

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Champai Soren is contesting from Seraikella. Jamshedpur East will see a faceoff between Congress’ Ajoy Kumar, who once served as the SP of Jamshedpur, and Purnima Das Sahu, daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and current Odisha Governor Raghubar Das.

Also read: JMM manifesto | Congress manifesto | BJP manifesto

Campaigning ended for phase-I of Jharkhand Assembly elections on November 11, 2024. During the campaign, the BJP had claimed the JMM coalition government was allowing “Bangladeshi infiltrators” into Jharkhand, changing the demography in tribal areas, a charge denied by the INDIA bloc. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Mr. Kharge had raised the issue of caste census.

Here are the live updates