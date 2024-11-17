ADVERTISEMENT

FIRs registered against social media operators for 'campaigns to malign image of Jharkhand, CM'

Published - November 17, 2024 10:32 am IST - Ranchi

Mr. Soren had alleged that the saffron camp has been "spending crores of rupees on various social media platforms" and "created 95,000 WhatsApp groups" to campaign against the JMM-led coalition

PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses a public meeting ahead of the second phase of the state Assembly elections, in Santhal Pargana division of Jharkhand. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Jharkhand Police have registered FIRs against operators of two social media accounts for allegedly running campaigns to malign the image of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and that of the state, a senior officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FIRs were registered after Mr. Soren and the ruling JMM accused the BJP of running "shadow" campaigns to malign the image of the CM and the state.

BJP going all out to malign image of Jharkhand, alleges CM Hemant Soren

"Two FIRs have been registered for campaigns against the CM's and the state's image," the officer said on Saturday (November 16, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Soren had alleged that the saffron camp has been "spending crores of rupees on various social media platforms" and "created 95,000 WhatsApp groups" to campaign against the JMM-led coalition in the state.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"We have lodged two complaints against social media platforms for shadow campaigns, at Gonda and Ratu police stations in Ranchi," JMM spokesperson Vinod Pandey told PTI.

The JMM had also taken up the matter with the Election Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said that the commission has taken cognisance of the matter and a compliance report was sent in this connection.

Hitting out at the saffron party, Soren had claimed that "dictators may possess billions of rupees" but he believed it was "better to stick to principles rather than securing a win through unfair means".

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024: BJP’s manifesto is ‘Jumla’, says CM Hemant Soren

"I want to present an important report to you. Crores of rupees have been spent on Facebook advertisements by the BJP to damage my and the state's image through a 'shadow campaign'.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the last 30 days, advertisements worth 72 lakh have been given from various social media accounts like 'Jharkhand Chaupal', 'Ranchi Chaupal'. If you see the content of these pages, you will understand that their sole purpose is to tarnish my and the state's image, spread religious frenzy and make people fight among themselves," Mr. Soren alleged in a post on X.

The chief minister claimed that while the BJP "spent crores of rupees to tarnish his image", he did "not spend a single rupee on any promotion which can be verified by visiting the ad library of any social media".

Kalpana Soren seeks to consolidate May bypoll win in Gandey, taking on a BJP debutante

The BJP, however, claimed that these allegations showed "Soren's desperation and frustration".

"Soren's posts show his desperation and frustration. He has understood that he has lost the battle and is posting such remarks out of sheer hopelessness. The allegations are fabricated, false and beyond truth," Senior BJP leader and former state president of the party, Deepak Prakash, said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US