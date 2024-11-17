 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FIRs registered against social media operators for 'campaigns to malign image of Jharkhand, CM'

Mr. Soren had alleged that the saffron camp has been "spending crores of rupees on various social media platforms" and "created 95,000 WhatsApp groups" to campaign against the JMM-led coalition

Published - November 17, 2024 10:32 am IST - Ranchi

PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses a public meeting ahead of the second phase of the state Assembly elections, in Santhal Pargana division of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses a public meeting ahead of the second phase of the state Assembly elections, in Santhal Pargana division of Jharkhand. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Jharkhand Police have registered FIRs against operators of two social media accounts for allegedly running campaigns to malign the image of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and that of the state, a senior officer said.

The FIRs were registered after Mr. Soren and the ruling JMM accused the BJP of running "shadow" campaigns to malign the image of the CM and the state.

BJP going all out to malign image of Jharkhand, alleges CM Hemant Soren

"Two FIRs have been registered for campaigns against the CM's and the state's image," the officer said on Saturday (November 16, 2024).

Mr. Soren had alleged that the saffron camp has been "spending crores of rupees on various social media platforms" and "created 95,000 WhatsApp groups" to campaign against the JMM-led coalition in the state.

"We have lodged two complaints against social media platforms for shadow campaigns, at Gonda and Ratu police stations in Ranchi," JMM spokesperson Vinod Pandey told PTI.

The JMM had also taken up the matter with the Election Commission.

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said that the commission has taken cognisance of the matter and a compliance report was sent in this connection.

Hitting out at the saffron party, Soren had claimed that "dictators may possess billions of rupees" but he believed it was "better to stick to principles rather than securing a win through unfair means".

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024: BJP’s manifesto is ‘Jumla’, says CM Hemant Soren

"I want to present an important report to you. Crores of rupees have been spent on Facebook advertisements by the BJP to damage my and the state's image through a 'shadow campaign'.

"In the last 30 days, advertisements worth 72 lakh have been given from various social media accounts like 'Jharkhand Chaupal', 'Ranchi Chaupal'. If you see the content of these pages, you will understand that their sole purpose is to tarnish my and the state's image, spread religious frenzy and make people fight among themselves," Mr. Soren alleged in a post on X.

The chief minister claimed that while the BJP "spent crores of rupees to tarnish his image", he did "not spend a single rupee on any promotion which can be verified by visiting the ad library of any social media".

Kalpana Soren seeks to consolidate May bypoll win in Gandey, taking on a BJP debutante

The BJP, however, claimed that these allegations showed "Soren's desperation and frustration".

"Soren's posts show his desperation and frustration. He has understood that he has lost the battle and is posting such remarks out of sheer hopelessness. The allegations are fabricated, false and beyond truth," Senior BJP leader and former state president of the party, Deepak Prakash, said.

Published - November 17, 2024 10:32 am IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.