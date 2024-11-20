 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Final phase of Jharkhand polls records 67.59% turnout

Polling was peaceful; Maheshpur records highest turnout of 79.4%, whereas Bokaro seat registers 50.52%

Updated - November 20, 2024 10:12 pm IST - Ranchi:

Amit Bhelari
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, at a polling station in Sahibganj on November 20, 2024.

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, at a polling station in Sahibganj on November 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Polling in 38 constituencies (14,218 booths) in the second and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) peacefully with a better turnout of voters compared to the first phase.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Jharkhand, Neha Arora said that till 5 p.m., a turnout of 67.59% was recorded. In comparison to the first phase of polling which witnessed 66.65% voting, the percentage of the second phase was higher.

Also read | Jharkhand Elections 2024 highlights

Polling was held in 12 districts and the Maheshpur seat recorded a highest turnout of 79.4%, followed by Nala at 78.75% and the Sarath constituency 77.94%.

The Bokaro seat witnessed the lowest voting with just 50.52%. In Dhanbad it was 52.31% and in Jharia 55.23%. In the rest of the constituencies, the turnout was above 60%.

Likely to increase

Ms. Arora said 63 ballot units, 45 control units and 186 VVPATs were replaced during voting. She said the voting percentage was likely to increase, as voters were standing in queue at some places and the final figures would be available by Thursday afternoon.

Most exit polls predict victory for BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said that with the cooperation of everyone, the second phase of polling was completed peacefully. He said electronic voting machines would be sealed in the strong room after scrutiny by Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Kumar said five cases were registered for violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and action was being taken. He was holding a joint press conference with State Police Nodal Officer A.V. Homkar at Nirvachan Sadan, Dhurva.

Mr. Homkar said that after the voting, the polling personnel were returning to their destinations with EVMs under tight security. In the second phase, 891 booths were sensitive regarding Naxalites, whereas 6,828 booths were in the critical category.

In the second phase, the BJP fielded candidates in 32 seats and its alliance partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) fielded nominees in six seats.

In INDIA bloc, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is contesting in 20 seats, the Congress 13, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) four and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) two seats.

The JMM and the CPI (ML) are into a friendly contest in the Dhanwar constituency whereas the Congress and the RJD have a friendly fight in Chattarpur and Bishrampur constituencies.

A total of 1.23 crore voters exercised their franchise in 38 seats.

Prominent faces

Among the prominent faces whose fate has been sealed in the EVMs include Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Barhait), his wife Kalapana Soren (Gandey), his brother Basant Soren (Dumka), BJP State president Babulal Marandi (Dhanwar), Amar Kumar Bauri, Leader of the Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly (Chandankiyari), Shibu Soren’s daughter-in-law Sita Soren (Jamtara) and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) president Sudhesh Mahato (Silli).

Mr. Hemant Soren posted a message on social media platform X saying, “On this auspicious occasion, I bow down to each voter, to the dutiful polling officials, to the dedicated workers of JMM and INDIA bloc, and to the workers of all political parties who have strengthened democracy. Jharkhand is winning and will win.”

Mr. Marandi claimed that the Soren government was set to go and the BJP-led NDA would form the government with a thumping majority.

Published - November 20, 2024 10:10 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand Mukti Morcha / All Jharkhand Students Union / Jharkhand / state politics / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.