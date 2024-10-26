GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ex-MP Ravindra Kumar Rai appointed Jharkhand BJP working president

Earlier in July last year, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi had assumed charge as BJP Jharkhand president

Published - October 26, 2024 02:57 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Amit Shah (R) along with Jharkhand State BJP president Ravindra Rai (L).

Amit Shah (R) along with Jharkhand State BJP president Ravindra Rai (L). | Photo Credit: MANOB CHOWDHURY

The BJP on Saturday (October 26, 2024) announced the appointment of former MP Ravindra Kumar Rai as its working president in poll-bound Jharkhand.

A statement issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh said the appointment will be effective immediately.

Also Read | Jharkhand Assembly elections: M.S. Dhoni to work for voter mobilisation in State

"Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed former MP Dr Ravindra Kumar Rai as the working president of the Jharkhand Pradesh BJP," it said.

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases — November 13 and November 20 — with the counting of votes on November 23.

Earlier in July last year, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi had assumed charge as BJP Jharkhand president.

Published - October 26, 2024 02:57 pm IST

