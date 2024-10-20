ADVERTISEMENT

Even if we go solo in Jharkhand polls, won't sabotage INDIA bloc: RJD amid seat-sharing impasse

Published - October 20, 2024 05:14 pm IST - Ranchi

RJD demands at least 12 seats in Jharkhand Assembly Polls, aims to defeat BJP without sabotaging INDIA bloc

PTI

Manoj Kumar Jha, Member of Rajya Sabha. File | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Expressing its disappointment with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress over seat-sharing for the Jharkhand Assembly Polls, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday (October 20, 2024) said it would not settle for less than 12 seats, but it will not sabotage the prospects of the INDIA bloc even if it goes solo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Maharashtra to vote on Nov. 20, Jharkhand on Nov. 13 and 20; results on Nov. 23

The JMM and Congress on Saturday (October 19, 2024) announced that the two parties would contest 70 of the state’s 81 assembly seats.

Congress to contest Jharkhand polls as part of JMM-led alliance, BJP says confident of forming government

“Less than 12-13 seats are not acceptable to us as the RJD has a strong hold on 18-20 seats. If we are asked to contest three-four seats, we are not ready to make any sacrifices,” RJD spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our sole aim is to defeat BJP, we will not sabotage the INDIA bloc,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Jharkhand Assembly elections: NDA announces seat-sharing arrangement

Mr. Jha, a Rajya Sabha MP, said even if the party decided to go solo in the elections, it would extend its support to INDIA bloc candidates on 60-62 seats.

Last time, RJD had contested seven seats and won one seat. Its MLA Satyanand Bhokta is a minister in the Hemant Soren cabinet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US