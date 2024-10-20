GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Even if we go solo in Jharkhand polls, won't sabotage INDIA bloc: RJD amid seat-sharing impasse

RJD demands at least 12 seats in Jharkhand Assembly Polls, aims to defeat BJP without sabotaging INDIA bloc

Published - October 20, 2024 05:14 pm IST - Ranchi

Manoj Kumar Jha, Member of Rajya Sabha. File

Manoj Kumar Jha, Member of Rajya Sabha. File | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Expressing its disappointment with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress over seat-sharing for the Jharkhand Assembly Polls, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday (October 20, 2024) said it would not settle for less than 12 seats, but it will not sabotage the prospects of the INDIA bloc even if it goes solo.

Also Read: Maharashtra to vote on Nov. 20, Jharkhand on Nov. 13 and 20; results on Nov. 23

The JMM and Congress on Saturday (October 19, 2024) announced that the two parties would contest 70 of the state’s 81 assembly seats.

Congress to contest Jharkhand polls as part of JMM-led alliance, BJP says confident of forming government

“Less than 12-13 seats are not acceptable to us as the RJD has a strong hold on 18-20 seats. If we are asked to contest three-four seats, we are not ready to make any sacrifices,” RJD spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha said.

“Our sole aim is to defeat BJP, we will not sabotage the INDIA bloc,” he said.

Jharkhand Assembly elections: NDA announces seat-sharing arrangement

Mr. Jha, a Rajya Sabha MP, said even if the party decided to go solo in the elections, it would extend its support to INDIA bloc candidates on 60-62 seats.

Last time, RJD had contested seven seats and won one seat. Its MLA Satyanand Bhokta is a minister in the Hemant Soren cabinet.

Published - October 20, 2024 05:14 pm IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand / Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / election / local elections / regional elections / political parties / state politics / politics

