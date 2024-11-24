Emerging leader Jairam Tiger Mahto plays spoilsport for NDA in Jharkhand polls

The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM), which contested the Assembly elections for the first time in Jharkhand, has played an important role in downsizing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The JLKM, led by 30-year-old Jairam Tiger Mahto, has ensured the defeat of the NDA in 25 constituencies. Though the JLKM won only one seat, it has made its presence felt in this election.

Also read | All-round show helps JMM-led INDIA bloc win with increased majority

The party chief Mr. Jairam Mahto defeated the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Dumri, which has been its stronghold since the formation of the State. He defeated sitting Minister Baby Devi, who had won the seat in the byelection earlier after the demise of her husband Jagarnath Mahto. In Dumri, Mr. Jairam Mahto secured 94,496 votes and defeated his rival by a margin of 10,945 votes.

Also, Mr. Jairam Mahto came in second place in Bermo. Due to his presence in the contest, BJP candidate and former MP Ravindra Pandey got defeated. Congress candidate Kumar Jaimangal alias Anup Singh won the seat by getting 90,246 votes, whereas Mr. Jairam Mahto got 60,871 votes and the BJP candidate got 58,352 votes.

Apart from Bermo, the JLKM was in the second position in Gomia and Chandankiyari constituencies. Due to the JLKM, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri lost the seat. The BJP leader came third whereas JLKM candidate Arjun Rajwar secured 56,294 votes.

Most of the seats where the JLKM made its presence felt were Kurmi-dominated seats. Mr. Jairam Mahto hails from Kurmi (Mahtos) community, which comprises 22% of the total population, the largest chunk after tribals

Local issues

Mr. Jairam Mahto has carved out an identity in the region by raising local issues, particularly the demand to implement the 1932 Khatiyan (land settlement) Policy that deals with the ‘Jharkhandi identity’ and land records of 1932 would be the criteria to verify the State’s domicile and employment policy.

Till now, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto was the leader of the Mahto community in Jharkhand but after the poor performance the AJSU, Mr. Jairam Mahto is all set to replace him as an emerging leader of Mahtos.

The AJSU has suffered the most in this election losing nine out of 10 seats it contested as a partner of the NDA. In Silli, JLKM candidate Devendra Nath Mahto spoiled the game of the AJSU by getting 41,725 votes and came in third position whereas M. Sudesh got 49,302 votes and JMM candidate Amit Kumar, the winner, got 73,169 votes.

The AJSU lost the six seats where the JLKM has fielded its candidates — Ichagarh, Dumri, Gomia, Jugsalai, Ramgarh and Manoharpur. In the rest of the seats, the AJSU was in contest against the JMM and the Congress. Mr. Sudesh Mahto’s party only won the Mandu seat in the form of Nirmal Mahto. The AJSU lost three sitting seats — Silli, Ramgarh and Gomia.

The other seats in which the JLKM came in third position are Tundi, Tamar, Barhait, Giridih, Godda, Jamtara, Kharsawan, Ghatsila, Potka, Bokaro, Khijri, Khunti, Nirsa, Sindri, Torpa and Kanke.

In the last Assembly election, the BJP had won 25 seats and this time it came down to 21. The INDIA bloc grabbed 56 seats whereas the NDA won just 24 seats.