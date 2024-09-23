GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election Commission team in Jharkhand to review poll preparedness

The team, on a two-day visit, will hold a series of meetings with political parties, enforcement agencies and government officials; Rajiv Kumar said the team would also meet district election officers, superintendents of police, inspector generals and deputy inspector generals

Published - September 23, 2024 12:05 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu arrives to review poll preparedness for upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi, Monday, September 23, 2024.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu arrives to review poll preparedness for upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi, Monday, September 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

An Election Commission team headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar arrived in Jharkhand on Monday (September 23, 2024) to review the preparedness for the upcoming assembly polls, an official said.

The team, on a two-day visit, will hold a series of meetings with political parties, enforcement agencies and government officials.

"Four meetings are scheduled on Monday (September 23, 2024). The poll panel will talk to representatives of nine political parties, including six national and three regional parties, as well as senior government and police officials," Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said.

Also read: Jharkhand Assembly election will not be a cakewalk for any party

Mr. Kumar said the team would also meet district election officers, superintendents of police, inspector generals and deputy inspector generals on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

It would take stock of the poll preparedness, law and order situation and other election-related issues during the meetings, Mr. Kumar said.

Hemant Soren meets Rahul and Kharge in New Delhi, discuses Jharkhand election

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due later this year.

In 2019, the elections to 81 assembly seats were held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the results were declared on December 23.

The polls are likely to be conducted in two to three phases this time, EC sources said.

