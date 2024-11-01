EC approves Alka Tiwari as the next Chief Secretary of Jharkhand

Ahead of Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India has accepted the proposal of the Jharkhand government to appoint 1988 batch IAS Alka Tiwari as the next Chief Secretary of the State.

Ms. Tiwari, who belongs to the Jharkhand cadre, is currently the senior-most IAS officer in the cadre, sources said.

Prior to this, the EC had also consented to the proposal of five month extension of former Chief Secretary Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte’s tenure, the sources added.

The EC had approved the appointment of Ajay Kumar Singh as DGP of Jharkhand on October 21.

Mr. Singh, a 1989 batch officer of the Indian Police Services, was also selected from the panel of three IPS officers sent by the State government after the EC had ordered immediate removal of acting DGP Anurag Gupta on October 19.

While ordering his removal, the poll body had cited Mr. Gupta’s “history of election-related misconduct in previous elections”.

The EC had asked the State government to submit a panel of names of senior IPS officers by October 21 morning to enable it to pick an officer to be named as the next DGP.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Jharkhand in two phases on November 13 and 20 to elect the 81-member House. Counting would be held on November 23.

