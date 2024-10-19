GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Disappointed over offer of Jharkhand Assembly seats by JMM and Congress; all options open: RJD

The RJD said the decision on seat sharing by the two INDIA bloc constituents was "unilateral".

Updated - October 19, 2024 05:36 pm IST - Ranchi

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha.

File photo of RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Fissures surfaced among INDIA bloc partners ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections as the RJD on Saturday (October 19, 2024) expressed disappointment over announcement of JMM and Congress contesting 70 of 81 seats in the state.

On the seat sharing, the RJD called it a unilateral decision and urged JMM leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren to reconsider the decision.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP MP Manoj Jha while speaking to the press in Ranchi said, “We are here at the request of our leader Tejashwi ji. We had a meeting this morning and it was decided RJD has the strength and mass base. Last time we contested on 7 seats because Lalu ji had a big heart, his goal was to oust the BJP, and the goal is the same even today.”

He further said, “We were runner-up on 5 seats. The rest of our alliance partners may not have been runners-up in percentage terms on that many seats. With a heavy heart, I must say that a unilateral decision was taken, we were asked that so and so number is given to us. This is not according to the strength of RJD nor according to the present situation. I will urge our alliance partners to make a decision accordingly.”

Mr. Jha added Tejashwi Yadav is present but despite everyone being there, they were not involved in the process of allying which was painful.

He pointed out that RJD has identified 15 to 18 such seats in different districts where the party is capable of defeating BJP even alone.

Published - October 19, 2024 05:20 pm IST

