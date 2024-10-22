CPI(ML) announces its first list of candidates for Jharkhand polls with no breakthrough in talks within INDIA bloc

With the seat-sharing negotiations with the JMM and Congress making no headway, the CPI(ML) on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) announced its candidates for three seats to coincide with the commencement of nomination process for 38 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where elections will be held on November 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party has fielded Rajkumar Yadav from Dhanwar, Bablu Mahto from Sindri and Arup Chatterjee from Nirsa.

“The seats for which we announced candidates today are the ones where the JMM-Congress alliance has a nominal presence. In 2019, even when we fought alone, we were ahead of JMM-Congress here,” Vinod Singh, party’s Polit Bureau member and MLA told The Hindu. All the three seats are scheduled for polls in the second phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party had expressed interest in 12 seats. But as per sources, they are now ready to settle for five but no answers have been forthcoming from the JMM.

According to sources, the JMM was not willing to concede Dhanwar to CPI(ML). The left party has contested from Dhanwar since 1995. It won the seat only in 2014 when Rajkumar Yadav defeated Babu Lal Marandi, the first Chief Minister of the State. Mr. Marandi had then fought the polls on his party Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (prajatantrik)‘s ticket. JMM candidate came fifth here in 2019 Assembly polls.

Nirsa and Sindri are essentially seats where Marxist Coordination Committee (MCC) has a strong presence. The MCC has now merged with CPI(ML).

ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Assembly polls: Full coverage

Arup Chatterjee won twice from Nirsa in 2014 and 2009 on MCC ticket. He lost the seat to the BJP in 2019 and JMM’s candidate came third in the race.

In Sindri, the MCC was the runner-up in the last five Assembly elections since the formation of the State in 2000.

The party has not yet cleared the name of its sitting MLA Mr. Singh to contest from Bagodar. CPI(ML) has won this seat since 1990, barring 2014 when it lost the seat by a thin margin. Mr. Singh said that if there is going to be no breakthrough in the talks with JMM and Congress, the party will release a second list of candidates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.