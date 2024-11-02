Corruption prevented Soren govt from properly using ₹4.4 lakh crore central funds: BJP

Attacking the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, the BJP on Saturday ( November 2, 2024) alleged that the JMM-led coalition has failed to properly utilise central funds to the tune of over ₹4.4 lakh crore over the last decade, with the amount being equivalent to funding 737 Chandrayaan missions or the cost of 4,510 Vande Bharat trains.

ADVERTISEMENT

The saffron party accused the State government of failing to effectively utilise over ₹2.5 lakh crore allocated by the central government over the past five years due to mismanagement and corruption.

Also Read: In Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand, Hindus are becoming outsiders, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

"Despite receiving significant support from the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre which allocated over ₹4.4 lakh crore since 2014 — equivalent to funding nearly 737 Chandrayaan missions or the cost of 4,510 Vande Bharat trains — the Soren government failed to utilise it properly," party leader Gourav Vallabh alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing reporters here, Mr. Vallabh alleged that the Jharkhand government was neck-deep in corruption and neglected its citizens despite the State housing 40% of the country's mineral wealth.

“With 42% of Jharkhand’s populace aged between 15 and 59, the need for effective governance and resource utilisation is pressing,” he said.

"Key initiatives designed to boost infrastructure and public services have reportedly been underutilised," he said, alleging that the Jharkhand government could spend only ₹5,775 crore out of ₹10,868.09 crore allocated for the Jal Jeevan Mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Similarly, in the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, only half of the ₹4,327.09 crore earmarked has been utilised,” he said.

Not only this, the State government failed to apply for central funds intended for capital investment, he claimed, adding that a budget of ₹1,000 crore was set aside for the development of key tourist centers, yet the Jharkhand government did not submit an application.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Matasya Sampada Yojana, despite an allocation of ₹85.7 crore, only ₹48 crore has been utilised,” he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Between 2014-15 and 2024-25, the Narendra Modi government has given ₹37,972 crore to the State for improving railway infrastructure. Apart from this, the Centre spent ₹16,922.61 crore on the development of National Highways in the State.

"In the last decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Tribal Affairs Ministry has given ₹916.89 crore to Jharkhand under Article 275 (1) of the Constitution," Mr. Vallabh said.

This reflects the strong commitment of the central government to the welfare of the State, he said, adding that in addition, the Centre has given assistance of more than ₹28,682.55 crore and GST compensation of ₹9,374 crore to the Jharkhand government.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Corruption and inefficiency have plagued the government here," Mr. Vallabh said, urging people to show the exit door to the current regime.

Elections to the 81-member Assembly in the State will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes polled will be counted on November 23.

Altogether 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities (PwD), third gender and senior citizens over 85 years of age, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.