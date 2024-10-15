GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress to contest Jharkhand polls as part of JMM-led alliance, BJP says confident of forming government

Jharkhand alliance partners prepare for elections amid controversy over early announcement, confident of victory through development works

Published - October 15, 2024 02:16 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Hemant Soren said the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats. File

Hemant Soren said the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) said it will contest the Jharkhand Assembly elections in alliance with the JMM, with a final decision on seat sharing expected soon.

“We will contest elections with our alliance partners in the state. A final decision on the seat sharing will be made soon. We are confident of winning elections on the back of development works done by us,” Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Keshav Mahto said.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also expressed confidence that its alliance would be voted back to power.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Decision on seat-sharing with allies after MCC announcement, says State Congress chief

However, it raised concerns on how Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma knew that the election dates would be announced on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

“We are ready to contest elections, though the announcement was made a bit early. However, we would like to know how Sarma was aware that elections would be announced on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). This is a grave threat to democracy,” JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said.

Mr. Sarma, who is BJP’s co-in-charge of assembly elections in Jharkhand, had said on Monday (October 14, 2024) that the election dates would be announced on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

Jharkhand Assembly election: Popularity of Soren’s cash transfer scheme a tough challenge for BJP

Reacting to the JMM’s allegations, the BJP claimed that the JMM was afraid of defeat in the upcoming elections.

The BJP also mentioned that the seat-sharing arrangement among NDA partners for the assembly elections was “almost final,” with the first list of candidates to be announced within 48 hours of the polls being declared.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats.

The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce the schedule for the Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

The current Jharkhand assembly’s term will end on January 5, 2025.

Published - October 15, 2024 02:16 pm IST

Jharkhand / election / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / alliances and coalition / government / state politics / political parties / politics (general) / Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

