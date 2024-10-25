Congress sells ‘20% ticket’ in every election: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Amid the release of fresh lists of candidates by the INDIA (Indian National Inclusive, Developmental Alliance) bloc for the Jharkhand Assembly election, Assam Chief Minister and BJP co-incharge of Jharkhand election Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress of “selling 20% ticket” in every election.

The BJP leader’s statement came after the Congress omitted sitting MLA Umashankar Akela from the Barhi Assembly constituency in the second list it released on Thursday.

“I was also in the Congress party and a system works there. On payment, the party sells 20% tickets and from that money, it contests elections. It is the general norm of the Congress party. I don’t know what happened in the Jharkhand Congress, I am just sharing my experience,” Mr. Sarma told the media at the Ranchi airport.

The Congress released the names of seven candidates on Thursday night in which Arun Sahu replaced Mr. Akela, following which he joined the Samajwadi Party (SP).

After joining the SP, Mr. Akela announced that he would contest the election from Barhi. Talking to the media, Mr. Akela said honest leaders were not given preference in the Congress, and ticket was given to a person who had never been in the party. He alleged that he was denied ticket because he could not give ₹2 crore to the Congress.

Nishat Alam, wife of Congress leader and former Minister Alamgir Alam who is in jail in an alleged commission scam, has replaced him in the Pakur Assembly seat.

JMM’s fifth list out

On Friday, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) released its fifth list with one name – Louis Marandi. The former BJP MLA joined the JMM last week along with a few other BJP leaders when she was denied ticket.

Ms. Marandi will contest the election from the Jama Assembly seat, which was earlier occupied by Sita Soren, the daughter-in-law of JMM founder Shibu Soren. However, this election Ms. Soren has been shifted to the Jamtara constituency. The BJP has fielded Suresh Murmu from Jama, one of the 28 seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes in the State.

On Thursday, the JMM released its fourth list with two names – Ganesh Mahli who switched from the BJP will face former CM Champai Soren in Saraikela, while Ramsurya Munda will contest from Khunti.

Asked about the BJP not announcing the candidate for the Barhait Assembly seat, currently represented by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the BJP leader said it would happen soon.

Mr. Sarma was present during the filing of nomination papers by Suresh Mahato, the president of the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance. Mr. Mahato is a four-term MLA.

Modi to campaign

On Friday, the BJP also released a list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of Jharkhand election. It comprises top leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Amit Shah and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States such as Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) and Mohan Charan Majhi (Odisha) are also in the list.

The Assembly election will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. Votes will be counted on November 23.