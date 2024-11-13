ADVERTISEMENT

Congress ‘prince’ conspiring to scrap reservations, alleges PM Modi

Published - November 13, 2024 04:19 pm IST - Sarath (Jharkhand)

Mr. Modi claimed infiltration was a major concern in Jharkhand due to which “tribal population in Santhal Pargana has reduced to half and if the trend remains unchecked it will change the identity of the State”

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Sarath, Jharkhand on November 13, 2024. Photo: X/@narendramodi

In an apparent dig at Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) accused the Congress ‘shehzada’ of conspiring to scrap reservations for people belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities in an attempt to “weaken” them.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also alleged that the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand "helped infiltrators become permanent citizens" of the State.

LIVE: Jharkhand Assembly elections phase 1 on November 13, 2024

"This is a deep-rooted conspiracy that will change Jharkhand's identity," the PM said while addressing a rally in Deoghar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Promising to thwart such attempts, including that of weakening SC, ST and OBC communities, Mr. Modi exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA was going to form government in Jharkhand and he would come to attend the oath ceremony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Congress has dangerous intentions. Congress' 'shehzada' is conspiring to scrap reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs. The prince's father had declared reservation as slavery, bonded labour but he was later defeated in elections. His father had issued advertisements to remove reservations... We will thwart any such conspiracy," Mr. Modi said, referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi without naming them.

Related Stories

Mr. Modi claimed infiltration was a major concern in Jharkhand due to which "tribal population in Santhal Pargana has reduced to half and if the trend remains unchecked it will change the identity of the State".

ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Full coverage

"The JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand allowed infiltrators to become permanent citizens here... It is playing with the security of Jharkhand's 'beti, maati, roti'," he alleged.

Related Stories

Exuding confidence of a spectacular win in the Assembly elections, the Prime Minister said those making calculations, permutations and combinations in air-conditioned rooms should see the massive crowd that has been attending rallies.

Mr. Modi said he would attend the oath ceremony of the BJP-led NDA government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US