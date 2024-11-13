Congress ‘prince’ conspiring to scrap reservations, alleges PM Modi

In an apparent dig at Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) accused the Congress ‘shehzada’ of conspiring to scrap reservations for people belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities in an attempt to “weaken” them.

He also alleged that the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand "helped infiltrators become permanent citizens" of the State.

"This is a deep-rooted conspiracy that will change Jharkhand's identity," the PM said while addressing a rally in Deoghar.

Promising to thwart such attempts, including that of weakening SC, ST and OBC communities, Mr. Modi exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA was going to form government in Jharkhand and he would come to attend the oath ceremony.

"Congress has dangerous intentions. Congress' 'shehzada' is conspiring to scrap reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs. The prince's father had declared reservation as slavery, bonded labour but he was later defeated in elections. His father had issued advertisements to remove reservations... We will thwart any such conspiracy," Mr. Modi said, referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi without naming them.

Mr. Modi claimed infiltration was a major concern in Jharkhand due to which "tribal population in Santhal Pargana has reduced to half and if the trend remains unchecked it will change the identity of the State".

"The JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand allowed infiltrators to become permanent citizens here... It is playing with the security of Jharkhand's 'beti, maati, roti'," he alleged.

Exuding confidence of a spectacular win in the Assembly elections, the Prime Minister said those making calculations, permutations and combinations in air-conditioned rooms should see the massive crowd that has been attending rallies.

Mr. Modi said he would attend the oath ceremony of the BJP-led NDA government.