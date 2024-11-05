Claiming that the BJP has no intention to ensure the welfare of people in Jharkhand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) accused the saffron camp of trying to grab power to "plunder" the state's coal and other mineral resources.

He alleged that the number of BJP leaders congregating in poll-bound Jharkhand is “higher than the total number of candidates”, showing that the saffron party wanted to “snatch power from a tribal Chief Minister”.

He also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "jhootho ke sardar' (head of liars).

"The BJP is eying Jharkhand's 'black gold' (coal) and seeking to plunder its mineral resources. Their intention is not the welfare of the people. The BJP talks about infiltration, and why can't its governments at the Centre and in Assam act against illegal immigrants," Mr. Kharge alleged.

"PM Modi is 'jhootho ke sardar' (Head of liars). He promised two crore jobs to youths but where is employment? Beware of them who will only indulge in loot," Mr. Kharge said addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Mandu.

Mr. Kharge alleged that the BJP wanted to snatch power in the state but "no one can dare remove Hemant Soren".

Mr. Soren will be the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Mr. Kharge claimed.

MR. Kharge alleged that the BJP government at the Centre worked for the "welfare of rich people".

"Five per cent of rich people amass 60% of the country's wealth while 50% of the poor citizens have only three per cent wealth...PM Modi waived ₹16 lakh crore of the rich but could not provide any relief to the poor, farmers and Dalits," the Congress president claimed.

He said the BJP has "no right to continue in power" at the Centre and demanded immediate clearance of Rs 1.36 lakh crore of coal dues to Jharkhand for the welfare of the state's people.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, while the counting of votes polled will take place on November 23.