Congress names 21 candidates for Jharkhand Assembly polls

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had announced that the Congress and the JMM would contest 70 of the 81 seats, leaving 11 seats for the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties.

Published - October 22, 2024 12:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others during the party’s CEC meeting regarding the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, in New Delhi, on October 21, 2024.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others during the party’s CEC meeting regarding the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, in New Delhi, on October 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress late on Monday (October 21, 2024) night released its first list of 21 candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly election.

Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar, veteran tribal leader Rameshwar Oraon, legislator Deepika Singh Pandey and Irfan Ansari are among the prominent names in the list.

Jharkhand assembly election 2024: Filing of nomination for first phase of polls begins

While Mr. Oraon has been fielded from the reserved seat of Lohardaga, Mr. Kumar, a former Lok Sabha member, will be contesting from Jamshedpur East.

Ms. Singh has been fielded from the Mahagama Assembly constituency and Mr Ansari is being repeated from his constituency of Jamtara.

Earlier, on Monday (October 21, 2024) evening, the Central Election Committee of the party had deliberated upon the names before clearing the list.

Jharkhand Assembly elections

On Sunday (October 20, 2024), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had announced that the Congress and the JMM would contest 70 of the 81 seats, leaving 11 seats for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Left parties.

The Congress is expected to contest 29 seats, two less than what it did in the last Assembly election. However, there is no official declaration yet as negotiations between the JMM and the RJD are on.

