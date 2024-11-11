ADVERTISEMENT

Congress files complaint with EC against BJP advertisement in Jharkhand

Published - November 11, 2024 12:41 am IST - New Delhi

The advertisement campaign in poll-bound Jharkhand sought to portray top leaders of the JMM, the Congress and the RJD as “anti-tribal”, Mr. Jairam Ramesh said in the complaint.

The Hindu Bureau

Jairam Ramesh said that the advertisement raised “several blatantly false allegations” against the leaders of the three parties. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Congress on Sunday (November 10, 2024) filed a complaint with the Election Commission against an advertisement campaign of the BJP in election-bound Jharkhand, in which actors with close resemblance to top leaders of the JMM, the Congress and the RJD have been used.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, in a petition to the election panel, said that the advertisement raised “several blatantly false allegations” against the leaders of the three parties. He said it sought to portray them as “anti-tribal”.

“The advertisement published by the BJP is rife with baseless allegations and falsehoods whose sole purpose is to unduly influence voters to dissuade them from voting for any opposition party and for the BJP to make unfair electoral gains in the state of Jharkhand,” Mr. Ramesh said in his plea.

In an election-bound State, Mr. Ramesh said, all advertisements must be cleared by the Election Commission. “It is our submission that there is no plausible scenario in which such a ex facie and total violation of electoral norms is allowed to be published by this honourable commission,” Mr. Ramesh said.

