Centre like high tension line transmitting prosperity, JMM government ‘burnt transformer’: Amit Shah in Jharkhand

Taking a jibe at the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (November 9, 2024) equated it with a “burnt transformer” that "failed" to relay the power of prosperity sent through the "high tension line" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre.

He also appealed to the people to vote for the BJP for peaceful Ram Navami celebrations, promising that he would participate in such festival in Hazaribag if the BJP government was voted to power.

“Narendra Modi's government is like an HT (high tension) power line. An HT line cannot supply electricity directly to your homes; a transformer is needed. The Hemant Soren government (Jharkhand CM) is like a burnt transformer.

"The Centre sends lakhs of crores of rupees through its HT line for development, but it is not transmitted to you. The time has come to change this burnt transformer,” Mr. Shah claimed addressing a poll rally in Hazaribag.

Mr. Shah alleged that the JMM-led regime was involved in multiple scams, including ₹1,000 crore in MGNREGA, ₹600 crore in land deals, ₹1,000 crore in mining, and liquor.

He further accused the state JMM-Congress coalition of "devouring" the free ration sent by PM Modi.

“The JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand allowed Maoists to prosper, but PM Modi uprooted them in 10 years,” he claimed.

Hitting out at the Congress, Mr. Shah alleged, “The Congress made Kashmir the hub of terrorism. Its leaders feared going to Lal Chowk, but now I ask them to fearlessly visit Lal Chowk with their grandchildren.”