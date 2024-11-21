Both NDA and INDIA bloc confident of forming government in Jharkhand

A day after the final phase of polling ended, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election in-charge for Jharkhand, on Thursday (November 21, 2024) expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forming the government in the State.

Mr. Chouhan also said there would be surprising election results from the Barhait and Gandey Assembly segments, where Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren contested from respectively.

The senior BJP leader made the statement before leaving for New Delhi after spending almost three months in the tribal-dominated State. He said he was overwhelmed by the love of the people.

“Development in Jharkhand can touch new heights in reality and I am confident that NDA government will be formed in Jharkhand and Jharkhand will become a prosperous, strong, developed and intruder-free State by making better use of resources,” Mr. Chouhan said at the party office in Ranchi.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Mr. Chouhan met the party workers and thanked them for their hard work. He also met BJP state unit president Babulal Marandi and Janata Dal-(United) Tamar assembly seat candidate Gopal Krishna Patar alias Raja Peter.

Asked about the choice of Chief Ministerial candidate of the NDA, Mr. Chouhan said that the BJP was a family in which Chief Ministers and office-bearers were elected from among the party workers.

Lashing out at the Soren government in Jharkhand, Mr. Chouhan held him responsible for allegedly destroying Jharkhand. “Hemant Soren government is neck deep in corruption and no work gets done without bribe. Law and order is ruined, Bangladeshi infiltration is the reason why the people here want a change,” he said.

JMM hits back

Hitting back at Mr. Chouhan, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) posted a message on social media platform X saying, “Honourable Shivraj SinghJi, your party [BJP] responsibility has been completed but you are also the Agriculture Minister of the country. We are hopeful and confident that just like you showed dedication towards BJP in the elections, you will remain dedicated towards the farmers of Jharkhand. It was sad to see that in the last 3 months you did not say a single word for the welfare of the farmers of Jharkhand but now this situation will change.”

JMM leader and Minister in Soren’s government Mithilesh Thakur claimed that counting was just a formality and the INDIA bloc was set to form the government for the second consecutive time.

“We are confident of forming the government because we are always living among the people of Jharkhand and are available for them when they face problems. Unlike the BJP-led NDA, we do not divide society along the lines of religion. We are winning the election with a huge margin and will form the government with a thumping majority,” said Mr. Thakur at an interaction with media in Garhwa, where he was contesting the election from.

Soren asks party workers to be alert

On Thursday (November 21, 2024), Mr. Soren interacted with JMM candidates through video conference and praised them for their efforts during the polls.

“After the voting for the Assembly elections ended yesterday, today I had an online meeting with all the candidates and hard-working workers of the JMM family. Everyone has worked very hard day and night by shedding their blood and sweat. Thanks, and greetings to all of you. Now, we just have to keep up the same enthusiasm and passion till November 23, and foil every conspiracy of the BJP,” Mr. Soren said in a message on X.

The Chief Minister also posted some pictures of himself and Ms. Soren unwinding after the hectic month-long election work. In the pictures, Ms. Soren is seen oiling Mr. Soren’s hair as he plays with his dogs.

