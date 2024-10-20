ADVERTISEMENT

BJP's Geeta Koda vows to address unemployment in Jagannathpur in the run-up to Jharkhand Assembly polls

Published - October 20, 2024 06:45 pm IST - Chaibasa, Jharkhand

Geeta Koda, BJP candidate for Jagannathpur, vows to tackle unemployment, address basic amenities, and promote education in the region

ANI

BJP candidate from Jagannathpur constituency Geeta Koda purchases nomination paper for Jharkhand Assembly elections, in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand on Saturday (October 19, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Geeta Koda, the BJP candidate from the Jagannathpur Assembly seat, vowed to address the unemployment in the region in the run-up to the assembly elections. Highlighting the issue of unemployment in the region, Ms. Koda blamed the State Government for its indifferent attitude in the matter.

“People are migrating due to unemployment. This is a significant issue for this region, and the development of this area is only possible if people are not migrating,” Ms. Koda said.

Speaking with ANI, Ms. Koda assured to resolve issues related to water, electricity, and basic amenities. “We have always been among the people and have continuously stayed in touch with them. Whatever the problems may be – whether related to water, electricity, or other basic necessities – we have made every effort to resolve them,” she said. “This Assembly has a polytechnic, an ITI, and a degree college. Our effort is to educate the people of this region and ensure they receive quality education,” she said.

She also thanked the BJP’s top leadership for contesting her from the seat despite her facing defeat in the previous assembly elections. “I would like to thank our esteemed national leadership, including our National President J.P. Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and our election in-charge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. They have once again expressed their trust in us, and for this, I am very grateful,” she said.

Ms. Koda, a Congress turncoat, joined the BJP ahead of the previous assembly elections. She was fielded as the BJP’s candidate for West Singhbhum but was defeated by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) Joba Majhi, losing by over 160,000 votes.

Jharkhand assembly elections are set to be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20. Vote counting will be held on November 23.

