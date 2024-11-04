GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP says on coming to power in Jharkhand it would take strict action against Bangladeshi infiltrators

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that strict action would be taken against the infiltrators.

Published - November 04, 2024 10:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday (November 4, 2024) said that upon coming to power in Jharkhand, its government would identify Bangladeshi infiltrators for taking stringent action against them, and restore the land grabbed by them to the rightful owners from the tribal communities in the State.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that strict action would be taken against the infiltrators.

Alleging that infiltration had led to a demographic change in the State and was also a threat to national security, Mr. Bhatia said in Santhal Pargana, members of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities formed 46% of the total population in 2001, which declined to 42% in 2011; whereas the Muslim population in 2001 was 33% and in 2011 it rose up to 36%.

Mr. Bhatia accused the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance of encouraging infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into Jharkhand for electoral gains, without caring for the rights of the tribal communities. He said after the tribal communities lodged complaints and the BJP took up the issue strongly, the State government issued an order.

Quoting the government order, the BJP leader said infiltrators in Santhal Pargana are accommodated in madrasas, their government documents are prepared, and names are included in the voters’ list. They marry the women of tribal communities and grab their land, he claimed.

“No action is taken against them, because the JMM, Congress, and the RJD indulge in appeasement politics. They do not have any problems with the infiltrators as they know that the infiltrators are their vote bank,” said Mr. Bhatia.

The BJP leader accused the ruling coalition of corruption in the State, pointing out that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had purportedly got a stone mining lease issued in his name.

Published - November 04, 2024 10:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.