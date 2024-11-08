 />
BJP purchases MLAs when it fails to form govt, alleges Tejashwi

BJP sowing seeds of hatred to divide country, while trying to destroy democracy and the constitution of India, says RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav

Published - November 08, 2024 04:00 pm IST - Chatra

PTI
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. File

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. File | Photo Credit: ANI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday (November 8, 2024) accused BJP of purchasing legislators wherever it failed to form government and alleged that in Bihar.

In Bihar, the saffron party "grabbed" the Chief Minister to come to power, he claimed while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Chatra.

"The BJP purchases MLAs in States wherever it cannot form governments. In Bihar, when they failed to topple the government, they grabbed the Chief Minister," Mr. Yadav claimed, alluding to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar joining hands.

Referring to demonetisation by the Narendra Modi government in 2016, Mr. Yadav said he paid tributes to the victims on its anniversary and termed the move as the "biggest scam in world's history".

He also charged the BJP with sowing seeds of hatred to divide country, while trying to destroy democracy and the constitution of India.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024: Key dates and candidates

The Jharkhand Assembly Polls are set for November 13 and 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

Published - November 08, 2024 04:00 pm IST

