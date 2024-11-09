 />
Children born to ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ will not have tribal rights, says Nadda

BJP president Nadda alleged that “corrupt people and thieves” are part of the JMM-led government in the State.

Published - November 09, 2024 04:15 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Union Minister and BJP president J.P. Nadda.

Union Minister and BJP president J.P. Nadda. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prasad Nadda on Saturday (November 9, 2024) asserted that once the saffron party is voted to power in Jharkhand, it will not allow tribal rights to children of infiltrator father and local Adivasi mother.

Addressing an election rally at Bishrampur in Palamu district, Mr. Nadda alleged that the JMM-led government has given shelter to Bangladeshi nationals and they would be driven out.

“Children of Bangladeshi infiltrator father and Adivasi mother will be denied tribal rights if BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand. It will not allow infiltration to continue,” Mr. Nadda said.

He alleged that "corrupt people and thieves" are part of the JMM-led government in the State.

“Time has come to oust single engine government from Jharkhand and restore double engine government here for all-round development,” the BJP chief said.

