BJP plundered Jharkhand for 20 years: Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP of plundering Jharkhand for about 20 years since its creation and claimed that he tried to strengthen the roots of the State during his five-year tenure.

In a post on X, CM Soren mentioned various social welfare programmes, such as the financial assistance scheme 'Maiyan Samman Yojna' and housing scheme 'Abua Awas Yojna' formulated by his government.

"Today marks 100 days since I returned from jail and took charge of the State... In December 2019, with the blessings of the people of Jharkhand, I took over the reins of the state. My sole purpose was to irrigate the tree of Jharkhand and strengthen its roots. The BJP had plundered this tree with both hands for 20 years. It had dried it up," CM Soren said in a post in Hindi on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

"This was the reason that in the 20 years of Jharkhand, the poor, deprived and exploited people yearned for basic needs like social security. The tribals, Dalits, backward and minorities yearned for their lost identity, and the children yearned for a good education. The youth wanted jobs and employment while hardworking farmers were crushed under the burden of debt and this land yearned for its identity," he added.

He also wrote how his government brought back lakhs of migrant labourers of the state from different parts of the country during the lockdown.

“To tackle the pandemic, the entire Government machinery worked on improving healthcare facilities, and Jharkhand became the first state to supply oxygen to the entire country,” he said.

"Unless the social security of the poor, deprived and exploited class is ensured, their food, clothing and shelter are ensured, no state can progress," CM Soren mentioned, listing schemes for providing free electricity and pensions.

“Loans of up to ₹2 lakh of our hardworking farmers of the State were waived off,” he said.

He also listed women's welfare schemes such as 'Maiyan Samman Yojana', 'Phool Jhano Ashirwad Abhiyan' and 'Savitribai Phule Kishori Samridhi Yojana'.

CM Soren was released from jail on June 28, 2024 after nearly five months, following the High Court's decision to grant him bail in a money laundering case. He took the oath as the Chief Minister on July 4, 2024.

Elections will be held in Jharkhand in two phases — November 13 and 20, 2024.