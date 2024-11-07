 />
BJP fixes its agenda by targeting particular community: Jharkhand CM Soren

The BJP is only interested in money and mineral resources of the State. They have nothing to do with 'Mati, Beti and Roti', says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Published - November 07, 2024 04:16 pm IST - Khunti

PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during an election campaign ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly election, in Ranchi. File

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during an election campaign ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly election, in Ranchi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday (November 7, 2024) alleged that the BJP "fixes its agenda" by targeting a particular community for political gains.

He alleged that the saffron party was spreading the poison of communalism in the State.

Also Read: ‘Rat-like’ RSS invaded Jharkhand, BJP bought some leaders: Hemant Soren

Addressing an election rally in Khunti district, Mr. Soren alleged that the BJP has nothing to do with the State's 'Mati, Beti and Roti' (land, daughter and bread).

"The BJP is only interested in money and mineral resources of the State. They have nothing to do with 'Mati, Beti and Roti'. It fixes its agenda by targeting a particular community," he said.

BJP leaders have been claiming in their political rallies that Jharkhand's 'Mati, Beti and Roti' are under threat due to Bangladeshi nationals.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024: Polls for driving out ‘infiltrators’, saving Hindus, claims Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Attacking his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mr. Soren said he has been “wandering” in Jharkhand for the last six-seven months and talking about Bangladeshi ‘infiltrators’, besides ‘Mati, Beti and Roti’, but remains silent on atrocities on tribal women in Manipur.

"They only spread the poison of communalism among us," he said. "They talk about 'Mati' but in Chhattisgarh, they have given Hasdeo forest to their friend to dig it and tribals are being chased away from the forest," he alleged.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh tribal body finds irregularities in Hasdeo mining clearance

Mr. Soren claimed that the BJP has been eyeing the State's 'Jal, Jungle and Jamin' (water, forest and land) and displacing tribals.

"They (BJP) spread only lies. They promise to provide a gas cylinder at ₹500. Are they providing it in Assam, Chhattisgarh or Bihar? They are pickpockets who steal things from people’s pockets silently," he added.

November 07, 2024

