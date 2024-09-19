World witnessing people of J&K strengthening Indian democracy: PM Modi

Praising voters for turning up in huge numbers at polling stations in the first phase of Assembly elections in J&K, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 19, 2024) attacked the Gandhis, the Abdullahs and the Muftis for the three decades of instability in Kashmir and reiterated his promise to restore Statehood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Follow LIVE Updates on Narendra Modi in Srinagar here

“J&K is witnessing a festival of democracy. The first phase of voting was held peacefully and not under the shade of terrorism. Voters, including young, old and women, voted freely and in huge numbers. Kishtwar saw 80%, Doda and Rambam 70% and Kulgam 62% voting. Compared to the previous turnout, new records have been set. People have written a new chapter of history. It shows the aspirations of people are touching new heights in J&K. The world is witnessing how the people of J&K is strengthening the Indian democracy of the country. I congratulate people for that,” PM Modi said.

Addressing an election rally at the She-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar to campaign for the candidates contesting in the Valley, PM Modi reiterated that the promise made on the floor of the Parliament on J&K’s Statehood will be kept.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s the BJP that will fulfil this commitment of restoring Statehood. The BJP is for peaceful and prosperous Kashmir. People should come out and vote in record numbers and vote for the BJP on September 25,” he said.

Also read | Jammu and Kashmir polls: Rahul Gandhi says INDIA bloc will ensure restoration of Statehood to J&K

Hundreds of BJP supporters had converged in Srinagar to listen to the PM.

Pointing out the changes Kashmir witnessed in the past few years, PM Modi said, “There were times in Kashmir when movie shooting was stopped, cinema halls closed and unfurling tricolour at Lal Chowk was a challenge. That has changed. Eid and Diwali are celebrated in equal measure, Muharram procession is allowed. Lal Chowk sees hustle bustle till late in the evening. A record tourist is visiting Kashmir. It’s people who are responsible for this peaceful and conducive atmosphere,” PM Modi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi accused the regional parties, the NC and the PDP, for migration of Pandits from Kashmir. “Kashmiri Pandits played a key role in contributing to Kashmiriyat and the culture of Kashmir. They were left homeless because of these three families. They provided shields to those who targeted the minorities,” the PM said.

Targeting the Gandhis, the Abdullahs and the Muftis, PM Modi said, “Since I referred to the three families, they are rattled from Srinagar to Delhi. All they want is to occupy the seat and loot people of J&K. They think it’s their birth right. Their only political agenda is fear and disruption. Youths are breaking the shackles and challenging these three families. There were times when students failed to qualify school exams and could not go out for studies. It’s not their failure. The Congress, NC, PDP failed them,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said his ultimate mission was “to give UT a complete freedom from the political fiefdom of three families”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These three families stamped the idea of ‘Kashmiriyat and Jamooriyat’ in J&K. Recall the 1980s, they looked at J&K politics as their fiefdom and property. Not allowed anyone else to come forward. That is why Panchayat, District Development Council and Block Development Council elections were not held. This resulted in erosion of faith in democracy. But now democracy is being celebrated, The faith has been restored that vote will bring a change,” he added.

The Prime Minister pledged that he will work for “a terror free J&K and defeat those who conspire against it”.

“I will work towards generating employment locally. It’s Modi’s pledge. I will not allow the new generation to suffer under these families. All schools and colleges are functioning normally in J&K unlike the past. Youths have pens and not stones in their hands. We do not get to hear news of school burning. Instead, we get to hear about construction of AIIMS, IITs etc.,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said his measures were helping in reducing the distance between Dilli and Dil (Delhi and hearts of people).

“Railways are connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country and will take apples outside. New factories will come up now. We saw how locals welcomed participants of sports car race events, players from across the country at the Khelo Winter games and participated in Yoga Day celebrations. Locals welcomed all. This is Kashmiriyat,” the PM said.

He said the three families want to “bring old times back” in Kashmir. “In the past 35 years, Kashmir remained shit for 3000 days, which comes to eight years. Since 2019, Kashmir has not been closed even for eight hours. Do you want hartals again? They want to deny marginalised and women their rights, close cinema halls, allow burning of schools,” he added.

Promising free electricity and an increase in health insurance cover from ₹5 lakh to ₹7 lakh, PM Modi urged people to vote for the BJP.

Meanwhile, PM Modi expressed his condolences to the family members of Shafi Pandit, the first Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Kashmir. Mr. Pandit passed away in Srinagar on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.