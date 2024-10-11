ADVERTISEMENT

Women exert influence but representation still small in Jammu and Kashmir
Updated - October 11, 2024 03:33 am IST

While women’s representation in the J&K Assembly remains minimal, their voting decisions proved to be a determinant for the NC–Congress alliance emerging victorious

Rishikesh Yadav, Devesh Kumar

Making it count: Women expressed greater dissatisfaction with the NDA government’s performance at the Centre. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir election saw only three women getting a place in the 90-member Assembly, accounting for just 3.33% of the total strength of the house. Despite 41 women contesting in the polls, their representation remains dismally low. While women may have limited seats in the Assembly, their voting preferences have played an important role in the National Conference (NC)-Congress victory.

Although issues like unemployment, inflation, poverty, and local concerns affected both men and women equally, the question of representation remains unresolved. Women’s voices were still strongly present in other ways, especially when it came to their preferences for leadership. Nearly one in ten women expressed a desire to see Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP as the next Chief Minister, a proportion that was four percentage points higher than that of their male counterparts. It should be kept in mind that Mehbooba Mufti did not contest this election. Additionally, women expressed greater dissatisfaction with the NDA government’s performance at the Centre. Their satisfaction levels were not only four per cent lower than an average voter, but their dissatisfaction levels were slightly higher (Table 1). This discontent translated into more support for the NC–Congress alliance.

Women voters, especially urban ones, leaned heavily towards the NC–Congress alliance, giving it an edge. Around two-fifths of women supported the alliance, three per cent more than men. This support was particularly strong in urban areas (43%) than the rural ones (35%).

CSDS-Lokniti survey

In both Kashmir and Jammu regions, women’s support for the alliance exceeded that of men by three and two per cent, respectively.

In contrast, while the BJP received balanced support from both genders, rural women were more inclined to vote for the BJP (27%) than their urban counterparts (18%). (Table 2).

Although women’s representation in the J&K Assembly remains minimal, their voting decision proved to be a determinant for the NC–Congress alliance. As the government takes its reins, it should engage with and address the issues of women.

Methodology of Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies survey

The authors are researchers at Lokniti-CSDS

