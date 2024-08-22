Will reverse amended laws disempowering J&K locals, withdraw cases against youth: JKAP poll manifesto

Altaf Bukhari-headed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), in its election manifesto released on Wednesday, promised to restore all the laws amended after August 2019 that “disempowered” locals in Jammu and Kashmir, withdraw police cases against youth, and strive for the restoration of complete Statehood.

“If the JKAP receives a public mandate in the Assembly elections, it will restore all the laws amended after August 2019 that have disempowered the people of J&K. The party will strive for the restoration of Statehood to J&K,” the JKAP manifesto said.

The manifesto was unveiled by the party’s general secretary Rafi Ahmed Mir in Srinagar. “The party is committed to ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity in J&K, as well as the restoration of all its constitutional rights, including Statehood,” Mr. Mir said.

The JKAP manifesto said the party will push for withdrawal of police cases against the youth. “Besides, 500 units of free electricity per month to every household in Kashmir during winter and in Jammu during summer; implementation of the Forest Rights Act 2019 to eliminate harassment and extend benefits to those living near forest areas; facilitation of the return of Kashmiri Pandits; minority status to Sikh community; restoration of the old pension scheme, etc.,” it reads.

The party said it will push for development-centric initiatives, which include the recovery of hydel power projects, currently managed by NHPC in Jammu and Kashmir. “The party promises to reserve mining rights for local stakeholders in J&K,” it said.

“The JKAP was launched after August 2019 solely to protect the rights of the people. We established this party and took the initiative to meet with leaders in New Delhi. We demanded the release of prisoners, including political leaders. In front of the leaders in Delhi, we expressed our concern that J&K could face demographic changes and eventually lose its identity. We succeeded in convincing New Delhi and ensured the protection of agricultural land and jobs in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Mir pointed out.

He said JKAP will not form an alliance with any party in the upcoming elections. “The JKAP was neither affiliated with the BJP in the past nor is it connected with the BJP at present,” he added.

Assembly polls will be held in three phases in the Union Territory — September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes is scheduled on October 4.