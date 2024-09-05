"We will bring back J&K Statehood," says Congress MP Pramod Tiwari ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari asserted on Thursday (September 5, 2024) that Congress will bring back Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood after coming into power in the State.

"Our leader has promised as soon as we get the opportunity, we will bring back the Statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference is with us in this," said the Congress Rajya Sabha member.

‘It is shocking that the status of a sensitive State on the border of the country has been reduced to a Union Territory from the status of the State,” the Mr. Tiwari added.

Criticising the BJP-led central government’s decision of changing Jammu and Kashmir’s Statehood status, he said that the decision shows the shortsightedness of the BJP. ”It was a very unjust step of the BJP towards the people of the State. This injustice by the BJP shows their short-sightedness, “ the congress leader said.

Also Read: Omar, Mehbooba trade barbs over past links with BJP

In August 2019, the government of India abrogated Article 370, effectively ending Jammu and Kashmir J&K’s special status and reorganising it into two Union Territories (UTs) — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On Wednesday, ahead of the Assembly polls in the Union Territory, the Congress released “Kya khoya, kya paya Jammu and Kashmir charge sheet sab kuch khoya, kuch nahi paya,” alleging the BJP’s betrayal over issues like unemployment, agriculture, education, health, and Statehood.

The document released by the Congress targeted Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, alleging that the voice of the people in J&K is being suppressed. ”An unelected Lieutenant Governor (LG), appointed from Delhi, holds all power and, despite promises, the restoration of Statehood has been denied to the proud people of J&K, treating them as second-class citizens. Outsiders are being allocated land, resources, and jobs, while the locals grapple with rising prices, high taxes, water shortages, poor electricity supply, and excessive billing through smart metres,” it said.

The document also highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir has the second-highest unemployment rate in the country, double the national average, with 65% of government posts remaining vacant since 2019.

“Corruption is reportedly being encouraged from the top, starting in the LG’s own office, with mining, liquor, and construction contracts awarded to cronies. Moreover, those who attempt to expose corruption face ruthless prosecution,” the Congress’ document added.

Earlier, BJP National General Secretary and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chugh said that Congress has played havoc within the region for the past more than 70 years. He also mentioned that the Congress, NCP, and PDP have been depriving the people of Jammu and Kashmir of development and progress.

The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will see 219 candidates in the fray, with voting scheduled for September 18. This will be the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases September 18, September 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.