GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024: Key winners and losers

Watch: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024: Key winners and losers

A look at how some of the key candidates fared

Updated - October 08, 2024 11:00 pm IST

The National Conference (NC) emerged as the single largest party in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) and won 42 seats in the 90-member Assembly of the union territory, while the Bharatiya Janata Party retained its stronghold Jammu by winning 29 seats.

However, the NC ally Congress’ performance was dismal and it only won six seats, five from the Kashmir valley and only one from the Jammu province. It had fielded candidates from 32 seats as part of a seat-sharing arrangement with the NC. 

For more: NC-Congress alliance set to form govt. in J&K, BJP wins big in Jammu

Production: V. Nivedita

Published - October 08, 2024 10:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.