U.S. diplomats meet Omar Abdullah, National Conference leader

U.S. diplomats including Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer and First Secretary Gary Applegarth met National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Monday (August 26, 2024).

During the meeting, Omar Abdullah emphasised to the diplomats the importance of re-looking at the travel advisories for Jammu and Kashmir with a view to easing the restrictions. He encouraged people from around the world to visit Kashmir and experience its beauty and culture firsthand.

National Conference Chief Spokesperson and Head of Communications Tanvir Sadiq, who was also present, said in a post on X that the discussions covered “a wide range of issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir and the region in general.” He said apart from Mr. Mayer and Mr. Applegarth, Political Counsellor Abhiram Ghadyalpatil was also part of the U.S. delegation.

Member of Parliament and senior NC Ruhullah Mehdi was also present. National Conference also informed about the meeting on its X handle and said Omar Abdullah invited the diplomats to visit Kashmir with their families as a first step to inspire confidence among tourists from the United States and other parts of the world.

Campaigning is picking up momentum in Jammu and Kashmir for the assembly which will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4.

National Conference will contest 51 of 90 seats and Congress 32 according to the seat-sharing pact reached by the two parties for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. The two parties will also have “friendly contest” on five seats. The two parties have left one seat each for CPI(M) and Panthers Party. BJP also announced 16 candidates on Monday (August 26, 2024).

