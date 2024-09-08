GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Under BJP rule, J&K sees rise in militancy: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah made these remarks in reference to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement earlier that the NC-Congress alliance will bring back terrorism in J&K

Published - September 08, 2024 10:15 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
JKNC president Farooq Abdullah and party vice president Omar Abdullah show election manifesto during special prayers at the grave of his father and party founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his 42nd death anniversary, in Srinagar on September 08, 2024.

JKNC president Farooq Abdullah and party vice president Omar Abdullah show election manifesto during special prayers at the grave of his father and party founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his 42nd death anniversary, in Srinagar on September 08, 2024. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday (September 8, 2024) accused the BJP of failing to contain militancy in Jammu and Kashmir after August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked erstwhile State’s special status. 

“My six years rule (as Chief Minister) of J&K saw a decline in the militancy graph. It declined with each passing year during my tenure. In the past five years, however, it is increasing year after year,” Mr. Abdullah said. 

BJP trying to 'intimidate' Hindu voters in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

He said under the current administration, militancy has “only resurged across various districts, including Kathua, Jammu, and Rajouri”.

Mr. Abdullah made these remarks in reference to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement earlier that the NC-Congress alliance will bring back terrorism in J&K. 

“It is this regime that has given a new start to militancy. It is visible in every district. The NC-Congress, once it comes to power, will rectify the situation,” Mr. Abdullah said.

He said he was saddened when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Singh “misrepresented reality”.

“The reality is, it is our workers, Ministers and leaders who laid down their lives (to fight militancy in J&K),” the former J&K Chief Minister said. 

Congress was not good enough for NC in J&K, till Mufti Sayeed made it so: Mehbooba

In the wake of BJP issuing strong statements against Article 370 and any attempt to restore it, Mr. Abdullah said his party will “continue to fight for it”.

“Revocation of Article 370 was a result of the ruling of the Supreme Court. The NC will keep the issue alive as the BJP did it. It may not happen tomorrow or day after, but the issue remains alive,” he said.

