ADVERTISEMENT

Transgender community members hold rally in Jammu, seek reservation in assembly

Published - August 31, 2024 07:06 pm IST - Jammu

Kashmir has 90 assembly seats but not one is reserved for transgender persons; they want at least one seat each to be reserved in the two divisions of Jammu and Kashmir so that their issues can be resolved

PTI

Members of the LGBTQIA+ hold placards as they take out a rally demanding their legal rights, in Jammu on Saturday, August 31. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir polls, members of the transgender community held a rally here on Saturday (August 31, 2024) demanding reservation for them in the legislative assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally, which started from Vikram Chowk and culminated at Hari Singh Park in the heart of the city, saw participants carrying placards and raising slogans in support of their demand.

Transgender persons can avail of any of quota benefits available to the marginalised, government tells SC

"We have 90 seats in the assembly but not one is reserved for us. We want at least one seat each to be reserved in the two divisions of Jammu and Kashmir for us so that our issues can be resolved," Raveena Mahant, who was leading the rally, told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the rally was organised to voice the transgender community's demand for reservation and representation in the electoral process which has long been denied by the political parties in the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Looking back: a fight for transpersons’ voter IDs two decades ago

"Without such reservation, the community remains under-represented and is unable to influence decisions which directly impact the lives of transgender persons," she added.

Ms. Mahant said the transgender community will continue to advocate for these crucial changes and call on the government and political parties to address the issues at the earliest.

Movement to secure horizontal reservation for trans people in education and employment gains momentum

Another participant said that political parties and governments talk about democracy but it is only "lip service because there is no reservation for us in jobs or separate washrooms in educational institutions".

"We are on the road to raise our voice for the rights of the LGBT community. We want the government to listen to us," she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US